A look at the latest on the Temple Square renovation project in 10 photos

View from the Salt Lake Temple facing the Wasatch Mountains to the east. The Church Office Building tower and Relief Society Building can be seen on the left with the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on the right. The round flat space at the bottom marks where the reflecting pool once stood on the Main Street Plaza, Salt Lake City, May 2022.
Crews tear out existing planter areas and the reflecting pool on the Main Street Plaza to redesign the landscape during the Temple Square renovation project, Salt Lake City, May 2022.
The Main Street Plaza closure allows renovations to expand through the area that will provide a consistent look and flow through Temple Square, Salt Lake City, May 2022.
Progress is made on the Church Office Building plaza on the east side of Temple Square. In the bottom left, orange, snow-melting conduit is installed before new sidewalks are poured, Salt Lake City, May 2022.
Bright orange conduit is installed before the concrete is poured for a new sidewalk. The heated conduit will provide snow-free walkways in the winter on Temple Square, Salt Lake City, May 2022.
Progress is made on fountain and garden renovations in the Church Office Building plaza during the Temple Square renovation project, Salt Lake City, May 2022.
Excavation begins for a new visitors' center that will provide additional guest services for Temple Square visitors, Salt Lake City, May 2022.
Crews pour a portion of the second floor of the new temple addition, which will accommodate baptistries, sealing rooms, dressing rooms and administrative offices, Salt Lake City, May 2022.
The addition of three floors of new temple space begins to take shape during the Salt Lake Temple renovation project, Salt Lake City, May 2022.
Three additional basement floors for offices, baptistries and other sacred spaces begin to be framed as part of the Salt Lake Temple renovation project, Salt Lake City, May 2022.
Work continues on the Salt Lake Temple, Church Office Building plaza and surrounding areas, as the Temple Square renovation project now includes the Main Street Plaza.

The latest update on the project was published Thursday, May 12, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Main Street Plaza

Temple Square’s Main Street Plaza — running north and south between the Salt Lake Temple and the Church Office Building — is now closed to the public.

Renovations there will enhance the landscaping and fountain areas, providing a consistent look, feel and flow through Temple Square.

Work includes crews tearing out the planter areas and reflecting pool as part of redesigning the area’s landscaping.

Church Office Building plaza

Upgrades and renovations to the Church Office Building plaza includes snow-melting conduit installed under newly poured sidewalks in some areaa, to provide snow-free walkways in the winter.

Also, some walls near State Street feature new stonework.

Visitors’ center

Excavation has started on the south side of the Salt Lake Temple, in preparation for a building to provide additional guest experiences and services for visitors to Temple Square.

Salt Lake Temple addition

Construction continues on the three-floor addition to the north side of the Salt Lake Temple, with second-level work including the building of sheer walls around the addition’s perimeter.

The three floors of new temple space will house baptistries, sealing rooms, dressing rooms and administrative offices.

