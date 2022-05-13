A look at the latest on the Temple Square renovation project in 10 photos

Work continues on the Salt Lake Temple, Church Office Building plaza and surrounding areas, as the Temple Square renovation project now includes the Main Street Plaza.
The latest update on the project was published Thursday, May 12, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Main Street Plaza
Temple Square’s Main Street Plaza — running north and south between the Salt Lake Temple and the Church Office Building — is now closed to the public.
Renovations there will enhance the landscaping and fountain areas, providing a consistent look, feel and flow through Temple Square.
Work includes crews tearing out the planter areas and reflecting pool as part of redesigning the area’s landscaping.
Church Office Building plaza
Upgrades and renovations to the Church Office Building plaza includes snow-melting conduit installed under newly poured sidewalks in some areaa, to provide snow-free walkways in the winter.
Also, some walls near State Street feature new stonework.
Visitors’ center
Excavation has started on the south side of the Salt Lake Temple, in preparation for a building to provide additional guest experiences and services for visitors to Temple Square.
Salt Lake Temple addition
Construction continues on the three-floor addition to the north side of the Salt Lake Temple, with second-level work including the building of sheer walls around the addition’s perimeter.
The three floors of new temple space will house baptistries, sealing rooms, dressing rooms and administrative offices.