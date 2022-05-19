A brief video announcing the public open house for the Praia Cape Verde Temple provides viewers a brief look at the nation of Cabo Verde, its capital city and the new sacred edifice as well as a reminder of why The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints builds temples.

The YouTube video is available in both English …

… and Portuguese, the official language of the island republic about 350 miles off the coast of West Africa.

The video and link to the reservation system for the open house — which runs from May 21 through June 11, excluding Sundays — appears on the country’s ChurchofJesusChrist.org website.

The Praia temple’s dedication is scheduled for three sessions — at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. — on Sunday, June 19, with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding over the dedication weekend events.

The day before the dedication, Latter-day Saint youth will gather in a nearby Church meetinghouse for a devotional on Saturday, June 18.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cape Verde during the October 2018 general conference, one of 12 new temple locations identified that day.

In February 2019, a May 4, 2019, groundbreaking date was announced, with the temple’s location and exterior rendering released. Elder Paul V. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy who then was president of the Church’s Europe Area, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The single-story building with a spire has been described as reflective of the architectural styles in the area.

Set in the capital city of Praia on the island of Santiago, the temple site is east of Avenida Cidade de Lisboa in the Tahiti neighborhood.

The Praia temple will be the first in the 10-island nation of about 450,000 people. More than 15,000 Latter-day Saints in some 40 congregations reside in Cape Verde, which despite its proximity to the African continent is part of the Church’s Europe North Area.