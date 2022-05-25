Following is the text to the prayer offered by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Yigo Guam Temple on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

O God, the Eternal Father, our hearts are brim with joy on this special day of dedication as we pray unto Thee in the name of Thy Beloved and Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ. We gratefully acknowledge and witness that Thou art mindful of Thy children in whatsoever land they may dwell, that Thou dost number and remember Thy people who are upon the isles of the sea, and that the bowels of Thy mercy are over all the earth.

We love and worship Thee as our Eternal Father. We thank Thee for Thy plan of happiness which makes possible immortality and eternal life for Thy sons and daughters.

We thank Thee for Thy Holy Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. We stand all amazed at His divine birth, perfect life, infinite atoning sacrifice, and Resurrection. We acknowledge Him as our Mediator, our Advocate before Thee, our Redeemer, and our Savior.

We thank Thee for the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the latter days, for the Prophet Joseph Smith, and for the coming forth of the Book of Mormon as another testament of Thy Son and of Thy plan. We thank Thee that heavenly messengers conferred upon Joseph and his associates priesthood authority and keys.

We thank Thee that we can be yoked with and bound to our resurrected Lord through the covenants and ordinances of His restored gospel. Please help each of us, by power of the Holy Ghost, to more fully understand and ever strengthen our individual covenant connection with Thee and Thy Beloved Son. We thank Thee that the power of godliness can be made manifest in our lives through the ordinances of the priesthood.

We thank Thee that many more holy temples are being constructed around the world wherein we can learn about Thy plan and of our precious Savior. And on this special day, we thank Thee that this beautiful house of the Lord has been constructed in Guam on this sacred site.

We thank Thee that faithful Saints can draw closer to Thee and Thy Son by receiving and participating in sacred ordinances more frequently and consistently. We know the holy work accomplished in this temple will change for good individuals and families, communities, and even nations. Please bless these people as they demonstrate their appreciation for Thy generosity through their service in the house of the Lord and through their deepening devotion to Thee, to Thy Son, and to Thy purposes.

We thank Thee for this beautiful building and for all who have labored to build it. We especially are grateful for the faithfulness of Thy Saints from this temple district and from all around the world — and for their tithes and offerings that have made the construction of this temple possible. Please bless them, Father, and open the windows of heaven and shower down upon them every needful gift.

Father, in the name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, and acting in the authority of the holy priesthood and under the direction of President Russell M. Nelson, who holds and is authorized to exercise all priesthood keys on the earth at this time, we dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and unto Thy Son the Yigo Guam Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We earnestly pray Thou wilt accept and visit this edifice as Thy Holy House. We ask thee to permit Thy Spirit to be here in rich abundance always.

We dedicate every space and feature of the structure from the footings to the top of the steeple. We dedicate the baptismal font and the initiatory, endowment, sealing, and celestial rooms for the blessing of individuals and families on both sides of the veil. And we dedicate the adjacent meetinghouse, ancillary facilities, and the surrounding landscape.

We ask Thee to shield this holy temple from disruptive events, destructive forces of nature, and desecration by evil influences. We pray Thy eternal work may be accomplished in this temple without interruption or disturbance.

May a mantle of holiness rest upon and endure over this sacred edifice. We pray that all who enter this temple will do so worthily and thereby preserve the purity and the spirit of sublime reverence that should prevail in the house of the Lord. May Thy Spirit shine forth in the countenances and lives of every Latter-day Saint who shall worship and honorably hold a name and standing in this Thy house, to all generations and for eternity.

Please inspire all who enter into this temple with a sense of spiritual potential and possibilities. Bless them with ears to hear the still small voice of the Holy Ghost, with eyes to discern their eternal worth and destiny, and with hearts to feel and understand Thy everlasting love for them. And as the youth of the rising generation learn and serve in this sacred and set apart place, may they be blessed to recognize and remember their divine identity and purpose

Heavenly Father, we pray that this holy temple will be a source of light and truth to all people from every nation, kindred, and tongue. Please bless the people who visit this holy site with a curiosity about and an interest in the restored gospel of Thy Beloved Son. May the lives of all good men, women, and children always be under Thine infinite protection.

We ask Thee to bless all who serve in this temple as patrons, ordinance workers, presidents, matrons or in any other capacity. May thy sacred ordinances and the fire of the covenant be planted deep in their minds and hearts.

Holy Father, we love Thee. We thank Thee for Thy love and for Thy Beloved Son. Please hear our prayer on this day of dedication and accept our pleadings unto Thee we sincerely ask, in the sacred name of Thy Son, even the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.