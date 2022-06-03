As temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the globe gradually return to normal and full operations, Church leaders announced another step in helping members participate in regular temple worship — allowing members performing proxy ordinances to have the option to either reserve an appointment or to attend without an appointment.

The allowance was announced Friday, June 3, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Similar to other temple attendance adjustments, this one will also happen on a temple-by-temple basis.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting precautions and restrictions, the Church first closed all operating temples in March 2020, then following with cautious, phased reopenings.

Since mid-March 2022, temples in the United States have started this return to normal operations — with ordinances available by appointment only, limited capacities, and ongoing local government requirements and pandemic restrictions.

Allowing members to reserve temple appointments has provided many advantages, including reduced wait times for patrons and ensuring they can participate in the ordinances as they choose.

However, there are situations when Latter-day Saints desire to attend the temple without having to set an appointment.

Soon, members wanting to attend the temple to perform proxy ordinances will have the opportunity to either schedule an appointment to attend without one.

Priority will be given to patrons with appointments, with those attending the temple without a reservation being asked to wait for an opportunity to participate.

As always, appointments are still necessary for all members coming to receive their own ordinances, such as endowment and sealing.

Members will be notified by email, informing them the starting date of when the option to attend the temple nearest to them without an appointment will begin.