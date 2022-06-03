A nearly three-minute video shows how workers installed the art in the visitors’ center in the recently completed annex for the Japan Tokyo Temple, according to the Church’s Japan Newsroom.

The visitors’ center art includes floor-to-ceiling images of the interior of the temple in “Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” on the first floor. On the second floor is “Life and Teachings of Jesus Christ” with paintings and sculptures of the Savior. The video shows workers constructing, hanging and setting up the art.

The temple has been closed for renovation and opened this week for tours. A four-story annex was added to the temple and houses a visitors’ center, chapel, area and mission offices, and a family history center.

Media and other VIP tours started on Monday, May 30. The public open house runs from Friday, June 3, through Saturday, June 18, excluding Sundays, June 5 and June 12. More information on the open house is available at tokyojapantemple.jp.

It will be rededicated on July 3 by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency. A youth devotional is scheduled for Saturday, July 2.