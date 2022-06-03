Video shows installation of floor-to-ceiling art at visitors’ center of Tokyo Japan Temple

The baptistry in the Tokyo Japan Temple. A water-filled baptismal font is resting on the shoulders of 12 oxen. The oxen represent the 12 tribes of Israel. Photo taken September 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Tokyo Japan Temple is constructed of structural steel and reinforced concrete, faced with 289 panels of precast stone, giving the appearance of light gray granite. The building is 70.5 feet tall to the top of the main walls. The spire is an additional 91.2 feet to the bottom of the Angel Moroni statue, which is 16.7 feet to the top of the trumpet. Photo was taken September 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Tokyo Japan Temple at night. The temple is located near the historic Arisugawa-no-miya Memorial Park. A new annex building next to the temple houses a chapel, visitors’ center, mission and area offices, and a family history center. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Art piece in the celestial room of the Tokyo Japan Temple. The piece was created by a local artist who employs ancient Japanese art techniques and paints. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A nearly three-minute video shows how workers installed the art in the visitors’ center in the recently completed annex for the Japan Tokyo Temple, according to the Church’s Japan Newsroom. 

The visitors’ center art includes floor-to-ceiling images of the interior of the temple in “Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” on the first floor. On the second floor is “Life and Teachings of Jesus Christ” with paintings and sculptures of the Savior. The video shows workers constructing, hanging and setting up the art. 

The temple has been closed for renovation and opened this week for tours. A four-story annex was added to the temple and houses a visitors’ center, chapel, area and mission offices, and a family history center.

Media and other VIP tours started on Monday, May 30. The public open house runs from Friday, June 3, through Saturday, June 18, excluding Sundays, June 5 and June 12. More information on the open house is available at tokyojapantemple.jp.

It will be rededicated on July 3 by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency. A youth devotional is scheduled for Saturday, July 2.

