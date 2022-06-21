Following is the text of the prayer offered by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Praia Cape Verde Temple on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

O God, our Eternal Father, Thou great Elohim, in reverence and love we come before Thee in the name of Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, to dedicate the Praia Cape Verde Temple.

We thank thee, our Holy Father in Heaven, for Thy love for us, and for the precious gift of Thy Only Begotten Son, the Savior of the World. We will forever praise Thy name, knowing that through Thee and through His infinite atonement, we too will be resurrected, and that through His mercy and grace we can be forgiven of our sins and live again in Thy presence.

We express our love for the Prophet Joseph Smith, the Restoration of the gospel, and for the spiritual blessings of heaven that have been showered upon the earth. We thank Thee for President Russell M. Nelson who guides Thy work today.

We are grateful for this choice land of Cabo Verde, for the freedom to worship Thee, for the goodness of the people, and for the blood of Israel that flows in abundance in the hearts of many. We thank Thee, Father, that in the past three decades thousands have embraced Thy gospel, and that the prayers of these faithful saints have been heard as we dedicate today Thy Holy House. We love the pioneers and missionaries of Cabo Verde who courageously helped establish the Kingdom of God upon this island nation.

Now, as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, with the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood and, as designated by Thy prophet upon the earth, President Russell M. Nelson, I hereby dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son this holy house, the Praia Cape Verde Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, that the sacred ordinances of salvation and exaltation may be performed within these walls for the blessing of individuals and families on both sides of the veil.

I dedicate this sacred structure from its footings and foundation to the crown of its steeple. I dedicate the sacred baptistry, the initiatory, endowment, sealing and celestial rooms and every part of this Holy House. I dedicate all its facilities, furnishings, auxiliary structures, and the adjacent meeting house. I dedicate the beautiful grounds and vegetation that add beauty and peace to the eternal ordinances that will be received here, and sealed on earth and in heaven.

Father, we pray that Thou wilt protect this sacred edifice from natural disasters, fire, vandalism, and any evil intent to deface or defile it in any way.

We ask Thee Father to bless all those who come to Thy Holy House. May they feel an abundance of Thy love for them, and an assurance of Thy plan for them. Bless each to treasure the ordnances he or she receives, knowing that by keeping covenants, the promises here are bound on earth and in heaven. Allow them to feel Thy presence and the presence of Thy holy angels. Allow Thy Spirit to be here in abundance.

Especially, we ask a blessing upon the youth of this nation that come worthily to Thy House that they might feel the peace and power that is here, and that their experiences will increase their faith in Thy Son and strengthen their desire to keep His commandments.

Please bless each temple president and his counselors, each matron and her assistants, and all who are called to serve in this temple, that love, exactness and kindness will always be present, that our Savior’s teaching will be a foundation for their service here. “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, [that] ye have love one to another.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, lead other Church leaders and wives past the Praia Cape Verde Temple in Praia, Cabo Verde, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Finally, Father, we pray for this beautiful Republic of Cabo Verde. May this temple bring a richness of blessings to all the country. May the light of this temple be a reminder to all that Thou art our Father, that we are Thy sons and daughters, that Thy Son is our Savior and Redeemer, and that our lives have great purpose. As the waters of the sea border this land, may Thy Spirit surround these islands, Santiago, São Vicente, Santo Antão, Fogo, Sal, São Nicolau, and all others, and may Thy restored gospel grow and expand.

We thank Thee, Father, for the many blessings that have come to Cabo Verde since Elder Dallin H. Oaks first blessed this land nearly 30 years ago. We bless this land, as President Oaks did previously, that the land may bring forth abundantly for its people, that the clouds may produce rain, that the ocean may yield its fruit, and we bless the people of this land that they may have vision, energy and freedom, light and knowledge, ambition and hope, all strengthened by obedience to Thy commandments.

Our beloved Heavenly Father, we praise and honor Thee and Thy Beloved Son. May we as Thy people ever love Thee and keep Thy commandments. Please forgive our sins so we may stand clean before Thee and help prepare the earth for the return of Thy Son. We pledge our devotion to Thee and to Thy Son as we dedicate unto Thee this, the Praia Cabo Verde Temple, in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, Amen.