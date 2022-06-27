An Oct. 29 groundbreaking date for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple has been announced by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at the invitation-only event, as reported Monday, June 27, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

President Russell M. Nelson announced Eugene, Oregon, as a temple location in the April 2021 general conference — one of 20 sites for new temples, the most announced by the Church in a single day.

After originally being identified as by its Eugene location, the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple was given its current name on Sept. 2, 2021, the same day its site location and exterior rendering were released.

Locator map for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Willamette Valley temple will be built on a 10.5-acre site at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, a suburb of Eugene. The exterior rendering reflects the initial plans for a single-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet.

The temple will serve more than 30,000 Latter-day Saints and be the third temple in the state, following the Portland Oregon Temple (dedicated in 1989) and the Medford Oregon Temple (in 2000).

Oregon is home to more than 150,000 Latter-day Saints and more than 300 congregations.