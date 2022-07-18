Learn about the 2 temple locations announced in Brazil this year

Two locations in Brazil are among the 17 announced earlier this year for new Latter-day Saint temples.

At the close of April 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson listed the following areas: Wellington, New Zealand; Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo; Barcelona, Spain; Birmingham, United Kingdom; Cusco, Peru; Maceió and Santos, Brazil; San Luis Potosí and Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico; Tampa, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; Cleveland, Ohio; Wichita, Kansas; Austin, Texas; Missoula, Montana; Montpelier, Idaho; and Modesto, California

The Maceió and Santos temples are expected to be the 15th and 16th temples in Brazil, joining eight dedicated to date; the Belém Brazil Temple, which will be dedicated Nov. 20 by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve; two under construction and three others announced earlier.

No groundbreaking dates have been made public for the five temples not yet under construction.

Brazil is home to almost 1.5 million members of the Church, the third largest population of Latter-day Saints by country, after the United States and Mexico. Brazil has 281 stakes and 36 missions.

The first temple in South America, in São Paulo, was dedicated in 1978, when the country had about 54,000 members, 15 stakes and four missions.

Maceió

Aerial view of beaches in Maceio, Alagoas, Northeast region of Brazil. Credit: Brastock Images – stock.adobe.com

• The city has a population of about 1 million, the 17th-largest city in Brazil.

• Maceió is the capital city and largest city in the state of Alagoas, which has 3.4 million residents. Alagoas is ranked 17th in population among the country’s 27 states.

• It is in the northeast part of Brazil, on the Atlantic coast.

• There are 5 stakes in Maceió; the first was organized in 1982. Aracaju, 175 miles to the south, has 2 stakes, and Arapiraca, 80 miles to the west, has 1 stake.

• Maceió is currently in the Recife Brazil Temple district, which comprises 45 stakes, including 6 in the Salvador-Camaçari area. Maceió is about 170 miles from Recife and 375 miles from Salvador, where a temple is under construction.

Santos

Aerial view of Santos city, county seat of Baixada Santista, on the coast of Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Credit: Cifotart – stock.adobe.com

• The city has a population of 433,991, the 12th-largest city in the state of São Paulo.

• Much of Santos is on the São Vicente Island, along the Brazilian coast of the Atlantic Ocean, about 50 miles southeast of São Paulo.

• The Santos temple is the fourth announced for the São Paulo state, following the São Paulo Brazil Temple, dedicated in 1978; the Campinas Brazil Temple, dedicated in 2002; and a temple announced for east São Paulo, for which no specific site or timetable has been made public.

• There is 1 stake in Santos, which when organized in 1973 became the 7th stake in Brazil. Nearby coastal communities have 4 stakes.

• Santos is currently in the São Paulo Brazil Temple district, which comprises 47 stakes.

