Mesa Arizona Temple rededicatory prayer: ‘We praise Thy Holy Name, our Beloved Father’

Following is the text of the Mesa Arizona Temple rededicatory prayer offered by President Spencer W. Kimball. The temple was rededicated April 15-16, 1975, in seven sessions.

Our Father in Heaven, in the name of Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, we come to Thee this day to dedicate and rededicate unto Thee, our Living God, this great temple.

Our Father, we are grateful that Thy Prophet, President Heber J. Grant, was directed by Thee to purchase and set apart this property and to proceed to build this magnificent temple nearly a half century ago. And it was dedicated to Thee and to Thy holy purposes at that time and thousands of Thy faithful people did assemble from great distances around to render to Thee their praise and adulation. And at that time near virgin soil was developed, planted, landscaped and the beautiful new structure was dedicated unto Thee with praise and love and gratitude.

And Father, through all those years long lines of faithful people have filled those original rooms, climbed those staircases, sung praises unto Thee to the accompaniment of sweet music, and have been warmed and filled.

Through these years, our Father, tens of thousands of Thy sons and daughters have been sealed for eternity within these sacred walls, and from these holy ordinances have come numerous children and children's children to love Thee and appreciate holy blessings.

In those many decades have gathered numerous families to cement their temporary relationships into permanent and enduring ones; in those years have come numerous people who have received the inspiration to change their lives and make them fruitful and abundant and more like Thee.

Thou didst acknowledge the role of the Lamanite, especially in this temple, and numerous of the sons and daughters of Lehi have found in these sacred precincts peace, knowledge and solace to their souls.

Through this nearly half century millions of people have seen and have been caused to wonder and deliberate on the sacred purposes of such a structure. Through these gates and doors, by these sparkling pools, people have walked and loved and gloried. They have wept with joy. They have watched the shrubs and trees grow from spindling plantings to maturity, covered with green verdure and golden fruit to bring joy and gladness.

And now when the growth of the holy work has so increased and multiplied that the temple building was no longer adequate for the fast growing multitudes who crowded its rooms and walls and hallways, it is now enlarged to provide for their comfort, convenience and glory. Thou hast inspired Thy prophets to enlarge its borders and increase its facilities.

We are grateful, our Father, that in these years have come to this temple numerous of Thy beloved Indian people of many tribes in their newly discovered way of life. Many children of Lehi have traveled long distances from other lands at great expense and sacrifice, especially in the borders of old Mexico, and numerous families have been welded together for eternity.

And now, our Father, since workmen have finished their labors and the sounds of the hammer and the saw and the paintbrush have been stilled, we assemble again this day from far and near. Many of us were present at the dedication of this original building 48 years ago, and we do now present to Thee for Thine acceptance this beautiful, enlarged and beautified structure for Thy sacred abode.

We praise Thy Holy Name, our Beloved Father. We are grateful that Thou didst cause this land to be discovered by an inspired man and settled by people who largely searched for God instead of gold and who, with their posterity, founded a great nation with an inspired constitution guaranteeing a quality of freedom in which there could come the glorious restoration of the gospel and the Church of Thy Beloved Son with all its attendant blessings.

And now we present to Thee this beautiful temple, provided by the sacrifice of Thy people, made larger with more spacious rooms and wider halls and more elegant furnishings.

We are thankful that Thou didst send Thine Only Begotten Son, our Redeemer and Savior, and Thou didst send the Prophet Joseph Smith, called and named long before his birth in mortality to bring about the restoration of all truth and that Thou and Thy Beloved Son didst deign to appear to the Prophet in person to open the heavens and to restore to the world the knowledge of Thee and Thy Son and Thy holy purposes, through revelations to prophets.

We are grateful that the Prophet Joseph Smith, until his martyrdom, and his successors have been recipients of Thy revelations through which the priesthood, the apostleship, the temple work, and all Thy true and complete principles have been restored, and holy men have delivered the keys of the kingdom and all vital work for the living and the dead to bring eternal life to Thy children.

We are grateful for the preservation of the sacred records from which the Book of Mormon came to the Lamanites and to us with all its glorious untrammeled truths, to show to the House of Israel “that they may know the covenants of the Lord ... and also to the convincing of the Jew and Gentile that Jesus is the Christ, the Eternal God.”

Our Father, we bless Thy holy name and magnify Thee day by day as Thou sittest enthroned in glory and with a totalness of power and glory. Increase our faith, as we remember the glorious deliverances of the past, that we may not falter, but may accomplish all Thy holy purposes.

Our Father, bless us that we may live Thy commandments and follow Thy program. Please forgive us our trespasses as we totally repent and forgive and let us earn and enjoy the rich blessings Thou hast promised.

Father, we know that the wicked have been punished in the past with famine and pestilence and want and sorrow and war. We pray that we Thy people live Thy commandments and be able to avert such calamities.

We are greatly concerned, our Father, with the widespread wickedness in this world, the blasphemy, the corruption, the pollution, the immorality, and we are reminded of days long past when the cities were sacked and buildings razed and people taken prisoner, to become slaves of enemy nations.

We remember the devastation of flood which was to cleanse the earth from pollution of men and now we see all the sins and indulgences and permissiveness of the past being replayed before our eyes again, when people worship the gods of this world, walking blindly into the traps which must terminate in destructive calamities. Bless them, Father, that they may return to Thee in total righteousness.

Father, we pray for the political world of today. Bless the nations and their leaders, we pray, that they may rule with a wisdom inspired of Thee to give Thy people freedom to worship Thee in truth and righteousness. Inspire them to open the gates to the army of Thy witnesses.

Our Father, bless the leaders of Thy eternal kingdom. Reveal Thy mind and will to them. Let them be true to Thy cause today, tomorrow, and until the scene is folded up.

Our Father, in blessing Thy people with prosperity, we pray that they may not be surfeited with flocks and herds and acres and barns and wealth which would bring them to worship these false gods as have many people before them.

Be gracious, our Father, and let Thy destroying angel be pacified and let Thy people be forgiven. Let Thy promises be fulfilled, O Lord, with Thy repentant ones when they have suffered and transformed their lives.

Our gracious Father, we are conscious of the command of Thy Son to “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” Bless our sons that they may live righteously all their years and strive for spiritual excellence to be worthy missionaries to advance Thy cause.

Our gracious Father, there are national gates which seemingly need to be unlocked and doors that need to be opened, and hearts of kings, presidents, emperors and ministers which need to be softened, that they may permit the gospel to be taken to their people.

Our Father, bless the countless millions in this world, that they may receive gladly Thy truth and bless the consecrated missionaries that “nothing will prevail against them” in their faithful presentation of Thy gospel, and bless especially, our Father, the sons of thy people in countries afar that they may devote themselves to this holy cause. Wherein we have been prevented, swing wide the gates and let Thy servants cover the earth with their testimonies as the waters cover the briny deep.

Our Almighty Father, increase our faith as we remember the glorious deliverances of the past. We remember the voice proclaimed in the desert from the unconsumed “burning bush,” saying, “Draw not nigh hither: put off thy shoes from off thy feet for the place whereon thou standest is holy ground.”

And help us to keep our unshod feet always in the path to godhood. May we never forget the miraculous deliverance of the children of Israel from Pharaoh's hungry hands.

O, our Father, as Thou seest the need, touch hearts, and inspire souls, that we may present to the people of this world Thy exalting program as Thy Beloved Son has decreed.

Our Father in heaven, our hearts go out to the Lamanites, Thy chosen of Israel. Give them listening ears and understanding hearts. Let them believe that they may commune with Thee and rid themselves of all “other gods” and superstitions and fears; let them grow mighty in Thy cause. Bless them that they may know Thy covenants, that they may believe the gospel and rely upon the mercies of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, and be glorified through faith in His name, and that through their repentance they may be exalted.

Our gracious Heavenly Father, bless, we pray Thee, Thy leaders. We are grateful for all the presidents from Joseph Smith, Jr., to President Harold B. Lee, and thank Thee for the rich contribution that each has made. Bless, we pray Thee, the incumbent President and reveal Thy mind and will to him and his counselors, that they may receive the oracles for the Church. Give to them wisdom, judgment, peace, protection, inspiration, and Thy revelations continually. Likewise, we pray for the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, that they may properly, as swift and chosen messengers with others, help take the gospel to every soul of the earth. Thou hast given the holy “keys to open up the authority of my kingdom upon the four corners of the earth, and after that to send my word to every creature.” Give holy revelations to Thy chosen leaders.

Bless the Patriarch to the Church, the Assistants to the Twelve, the First Council of Seventy, and the Presiding Bishopric, the Regional Representatives of the Twelve, the stake and mission leaders, the wards and branches, the educational institutions, the auxiliaries, and all Thy people in every area who give concerted action to bring growth and development to Thy Church.

Bless, we pray Thee, the presidency of this temple and the matron and all the officiators therein. Endow them with wisdom; help them create a holy atmosphere in this place so that all ordinances may be done with a sweet, spiritual tone that will cause the people to greatly desire to be here. Bless also the watchmen, the guards, the officials and all who attend the mechanical and other needs of this edifice. We are so grateful, our Father, that Thy Son has thrown wide open the doors of the prisons for the multitudes who are detained in the spirit world.

Wilt Thou deign to make this temple Thy house and let holy angels visit it to deliver Thy messages, as the rushing of mighty winds with power and glory.

Holy Father, we are grateful that Thou didst permit the appearance on the earth of John the Baptist, and Peter, James, and John to bring the priesthood and apostleship to Thy servants, Joseph Smith and associates, and through them to us.

We have watched with great concern our brethren of Judah. We have seen their persecutions and torture and sufferings, and we pray that the hour may speedily come when they will believe the gospel, accept Thy Son as their Savior, Redeemer and be redeemed.

Bless the people who come into this building for their sealings, marriages, anointings, and other ordinances. Bless this place that it may be a house of prayer, a house of fasting, a house of faith, a house of glory, a house of eternal marriage, a house of sealings, and Thy house, the house of God, wherein Thy holy saving work may be done by the living for the countless dead.

Bless those who come here, that their hands may be holy as they lift them high, and that no unclean thing shall ever be permitted in this, Thy house, to pollute it.

Our Holy Father, we pray that Thou wilt bless this great nation, organized here on the choicest of all choice lands. Bless the president of this nation, the Congress, the Justice Department, the Cabinet, the lawmakers and the law enforcers in states, counties, and cities, that liberty may continue to be the foundation stone.

Please hear our pleadings; accept our penance; forgive our sins; and help us in our endeavors. Let Thy blessings flow from Thy heaven where Thou sittest enthroned in glory, honor, power, majesty and might, dominion, truth and justice judgment and mercy.

And now, our great and kind Father, accept this house, we pray. We dedicate it unto Thee for Thy holy and righteous purposes and put upon it Thy name. Let us sing hosannahs to Thee and the Lamb, and let these, Thine anointed ones, be clothed in salvation, that Thy Saints shall shout for joy.

And now, our Father, we ask Thee to accept this house in which Thou mayest dwell forever.

We pray Thee, Father, to accept this building in all its parts, from the foundation to the capstone and all, and sanctify it and consecrate it from the lowest stone to the highest point. Please bless these walls, that they decay not, and the partitions and floors and roof, the bridges, the elevators, boilers, the dynamos, connecting pipes and wires, the lamps, furniture, and equipment of all kinds.

Bless also the veils, the altars, the curtains, rugs, and the baptismal font, and the oxen, the safes, vaults, the record books and documents; bless all the furnishings, the seats, the cushions, the hangings, locks and all appliances and appurtenances, including the friezes, ornamentation, all work in wood and metal, the embroidery and needlework, the pictures and statuary, the silk, wool, cotton; the glass, the china; and all else herein, we humbly present for Thine acceptance, Thy sanctifying blessings, and Thy protection.

Our Father, we present the altars before which Thy servants and handmaidens will receive their blessings and sealings, and we pray that such may be kept holy.

With the buildings, we present the land on which they are built, the walks and fences and ornaments and ponds and trees and plants and flowers and shrubbery. May they blossom beautifully and be pleasant to all and be a haven of peace and rest and holy meditation.

Father, we beg of Thee to protect this building and appurtenances from injury and destruction by fire or flood or the rage of the elements, shafts of lightning and blasts of hurricanes, the upheavals of earthquakes, and all disturbing elements, O Lord, we beg of Thee.

Now gracious Father, permit us, Thy loving people, to praise Thy holy name forever in all nations with all kindreds and tongues and people, and let them cry with a loud voice before Thy throne and before the Lamb of God, saying, “Holy, holy, holy. Salvation to our God which sitteth upon the throne and unto the Lamb,” and let us in unison “praise Thee, saying, Blessing and honor and glory, and power, be unto Thee, our God and His Son forever and ever.”

And now, by the power of the Holy Priesthood, we rededicate that part previously dedicated and dedicate all that is new and rearranged. We dedicate this building and all that is connected therewith and all its furnishings and contents to Thee, our Holy Father, and ask Thy blessings upon it. In the worthy name of Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, our Redeemer. Amen and Amen and Amen.