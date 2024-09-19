Sao Paulo Brazil Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘We also thank Thee, our Father, for the perfect organization of Thy Church today’

Archives

Following is the complete text of the Sao Paulo Brazil Temple dedicatory prayer offered by President Spencer W. Kimball. The temple was dedicated Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 1978.

Our Father in Heaven, Thou who hast created the heavens and the earth, and all things, Thou most glorious One, we, Thy children, bow before Thee in this sacred house, built to Thy most holy name.

Beloved Elohim, Thou didst raise up Thy servant, Joseph Smith, a prophet, seer and revelator, and through the assistance of angels, Thou didst enable him to restore Thy glorious Church in all its fulness, by the power of Thy precious Melchizedek Priesthood revealed through holy angels, who held that special priesthood when the Savior was on the earth.

We thank Thee, Holy Father, that Thou didst reveal through the prophets to build many temples in which ordinances are and have been administered for the living and the dead.

We also thank Thee, our Father, for the perfect organization of Thy Church today.

To the First Presidency of Thy Church, please reveal in great clearness and power Thy mind and will unto them in all things essential for the welfare of Thy people. Give them heavenly wisdom, abounding faith to guide them to give proper and inspired leadership to Thy fast-growing earthly kingdom.

Remember in love Thy servant whom Thou hast called a prophet this day to all mankind, whose days have been many upon the earth. Yet lengthen his span of mortal life and give him the powers and gifts, and in like manner bless his counselors in the presidency. Give to the Twelve Apostles a rich endowment as Thy special witnesses.

Our Father, please bless the Patriarch to the Church and all the patriarchs throughout the world. Please inspire them in their blessings to Thy people of Israel. May they give to them comfort and consolation and encouragement.

Bless also Thy servants, the seventies, in their preaching of Thy word to the four quarters of the earth. May they reach the world with the gospel standard in every land, in every tongue, in all the islands and the continents.

Influence, we pray, the rulers of the nations and the governments of the earth, that the barriers that now stand in the way of the spread of Thy truths may be removed and the truths may permeate every corner of the earth and as directed by Thy Son, our Savior, that every nation, kindred, tongue and people may hear the message of salvation and exaltation.

We ask also for a special blessing upon the Presiding Bishopric. Inspire and guide them in their supervision of the temporal affairs of Thy Church.

Bless, we pray Thee, all the zone advisers, area supervisors, Regional Representatives, and stake and mission presidencies and bishoprics. May they deal justly in mercy.

Bless abundantly, O Lord, the high priests, seventies and elders as Thou hast called them as presidents, counselors, bishops, members of high councils, and in all offices to which their priesthood and calling gives them the right to serve. Bless the priests, teachers and deacons, that all may diligently perform their parts in the glorious labors Thou hast called the Aaronic Priesthood holders to bear.

Wilt Thou richly endow all the sisters with the spirit of their exalted callings and responsibilities. So, also, in their various needs, confer precious gifts of wisdom, faith and knowledge upon them.

Prosper all the institutions in our midst for the well-being of our children, the Church schools, seminaries and institutes, and the auxiliary organizations. May their membership be increased so that from their earliest years our children may be diligently brought up in the ways of the Lord.

Remember Thy missionaries who are proclaiming the saving truths revealed for man's redemption to the millions now overshadowed by deep spiritual darkness. Bless them with the powers of their ministry.

Our Father, may peace abide in all the homes of Thy saints. May holy angels guard them. May prosperity shine upon them and sickness and disease be rebuked from their midst. May their land be made fruitful. May the waters be pure and the climate tempered to the comfort and well-being of Thy people.

Bless the poor of Thy people, that the cry of want and suffering may not ascend unto Thy saints.

We thank Thee that Thou didst bring Father Lehi and his family to this land of promise and Thou didst establish Thy people, the Nephites and the Lamanites and their Book of Mormon.

Lord, we regard with intense and indescribable feelings the completion of this holy temple. Please accept and bless it with holiness.

We are jubilant and have hearts filled with praise to Thee that Thou hast permitted us to see this day for which we have hoped and toiled and prayed. We dedicate unto Thee this sacred house which we have built to Thy most glorious name.

Today we dedicate this holy temple unto Thee, with all that pertains unto it, that it may be a house of prayer, a house of praise and of worship; that Thy glory may rest upon it; that Thy holy presence may be continually in it; that it may be the abode of Thy beloved Son, our Savior; that angels who stand before Thy face may be the hallowed messengers who shall visit it.

We pray that all who enter the threshold of this, Thy house, may feel Thy power and be constrained to acknowledge that Thou hast sanctified it, that it is Thy house, a place of holiness.

We pray Thee, Heavenly Father, to accept this building in all its parts from foundation to the steeple that graces the highest point.

We pray Thee to bless the walls, partitions, floors, ceilings, roofs, the elevators, stairways, doors, windows and other openings, all things connected with the lighting, heating, and sanitary apparatus, the connecting pipes and wires, and all articles used in or connected with the holy ordinances administered here. Bless the veils and the altars, the baptismal font and the oxen on which it rests, and all that pertains thereto, washstands and basins.

Also Bless, O Father, the safes and vaults and the records themselves, and books, documents, and papers appertaining to the temple.

We pray Thee to bless all the furniture, seats, locks and fastenings and all other appliances and appurtenances found in this temple and the annexes and all ornamentation thereon, the painting, the gilding and bronzing, the fine work in wood and metal of every kind, the embroidery and needlework; the iron and all other metals and stones.

O Lord, we pray Thee to bless and sanctify the whole ground on which these buildings stand, the walls and fences, the walks, paths, the trees, plants, flowers and shrubbery that grow in this area. May their beauty add sacredness and holiness to this temple program.

Preserve these buildings, we beseech Thee, from every destructive element, destruction by flood or fire or earthquake.

Bless, Heavenly Father, Thy servant, the temple president, and those associated with him. Endow them all richly with the spirit of their callings and with the gift of discernment.

Bless all who are associated with him in the performance of the ordinances--baptisms, confirmations, washings, anointings, sealings, endowments, and ordinations, that all may be holy and acceptable unto Thee, our Heavenly Father.

Bless also, in their several callings, the recorders, the engineers, the watchmen.

Remember also in Thy mercy all those who have labored in the erection of this house, or who have, in any way by their means or influence, aided in its completion.

Confirm upon us the spirit of Elijah, we pray Thee, that we may redeem our dead and also connect ourselves with our fathers back to the beginning in indissoluble links welded by the holy priesthood.

Almighty Father, increase within us the power of faith, strengthen us by the memories of the glorious deliverances of the past.

And now, our Father, we praise Thee; we glorify Thee; we worship Thee. Day by day we shall magnify Thee and give Thee thanks. We pray Thee in the name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, our Savior, to hear these, our humble petitions, and answer us from heaven, and accept this holy house and all that pertains to it and bless it and protect it. We dedicate it to Thee with all our love and devotion in Thy purposes in the name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ.

Amen and amen and amen.