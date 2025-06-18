Church exhorts ethnic, religious tolerance

Archives

Recent news reports reflecting widespread ethnic and religious intolerance have prompted the following statement in behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Bruce L. Olsen, managing director of Public Affairs:

“We reaffirm the longstanding concern of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the well-being and intrinsic worth of all people. Latter-day Saints believe that `God is no respecter of persons: But in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him.’ (Acts 10: 34-35.)”All men and women are children of God. It is morally wrong for any person or group to deny anyone his or her inalienable dignity on the tragic and abhorrent theory of racial or cultural superiority.

“We call upon all people everywhere to recommit themselves to the time-honored ideals of tolerance and mutual respect. We sincerely believe that as we acknowledge one another with consideration and compassion we will discover that we can all peacefully coexist despite our deepest differences.”