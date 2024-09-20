Bern Switzerland Temple rededicatory prayer: ‘Haven of peace’ in a beautiful area

Archives

Following is the complete text of the Bern Switzerland Temple dedicatory prayer offered by President Gordon B. Hinckley. The temple was rededicated Oct 23-25, 1992, in 10 sessions.

“O God, our eternal Father, on this sacred occasion, the completion and dedication of the first temple to be erected by the Church in Europe, we give our hearts and lift our voices to Thee in praise and gratitude. Help us to free our minds from idle thoughts, and our souls from selfish and envious feelings, that in sincerity and truth we may assemble as one in singleness of purpose in love of Thee, of one another, and of all sincere people in the world.”

So spoke Thy servant, President David O. McKay, when he dedicated this, the Swiss Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 37 years ago. Since that historic day this house has served Thy divine purposes for the blessing of Thy sons and daughters of all generations. The faithful have gathered here from the lands of Europe to receive sacred ordinances administered through the fullness of the everlasting priesthood. This temple has been a haven of peace in its beautiful surroundings. It has been the house of the Lord to all who have entered herein and felt of its spirit and partaken of the blessings gained while serving here. We thank Thee for it and for the accomplishment of Thy divine purposes through it. It has served well through this long period of time. And now, showing the effects of such service, it became necessary to renovate it, to beautify it, and to improve it both inside and out. Having completed this work, we now gather to rededicate it. Accordingly, acting in the authority of Thy divine priesthood we rededicate this, the Swiss Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to Thee, our Father and our God, and to Thy Beloved Son, our Savior and our Redeemer. We rededicate the grounds with the beautiful things of nature growing thereon. We rededicate the foundation and the walls with their new covering of gleaming white. We rededicate the roof and pray that it may shelter Thy house and those who serve herein.

We rededicate the interior with all of its rooms and facilities, some of them new, and all made beautiful. We dedicate those facilities wherein are performed baptisms for the dead, which ordinance opens the gateway to eternal life. We dedicate the areas where there are administered the initiatory ordinances by which we are washed and anointed according to Thy divine will. We dedicate the endowment rooms where we receive instruction and make covenants with Thee. We dedicate the veils and the beautiful celestial room. We dedicate the sealing rooms and the sacred altars found therein, where families are bound together for time and all eternity. We dedicate and rededicate every part and facility of this, Thy house.

We pray for those who direct the affairs of Thy temple that they may be guided by Thy Holy Spirit and be possessed with wisdom beyond their own. We pray for all who administer the ordinances that they may do so in a manner acceptable unto Thee and in a spirit of reverence. We pray for all who come to this, Thy holy house, that they walk in cleanliness before Thee. We pray that these facilities may be kept immaculate and beautiful, and that no evil element of any kind may enter herein. We pray that all who enter this Thy house may do so with an eye single to Thy glory.

We thank Thee for this nation of Switzerland, which through centuries of time has been a land of peace while nations round about have been nations at war. May it continue to be a land of peace, a land of freedom, a land of opportunity and an example to other nations of the world.

May no defiling hand ever mar the beauty of this Thy sacred house or the grounds standing on it. May it be a haven of peace to Thy Saints, and be looked upon by those not of our faith as a sacred and beautiful house of God.

We praise Thy holy name. We praise the name of Thy Son, our Redeemer. To Thee and to Him be all glory and honor, forever and forever, we ask as we rededicate ourselves to greater service in Thy kingdom in the name of the Savior of the world, the firstborn of the Father, even the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.