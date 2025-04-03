From Nazareth to Bethlehem

Archives

“And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed. . . .

“And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.”And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; . . .

“To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.” (Luke 2:1, 3-5.)

What was the journey like, that trek between Nazareth and Bethlehem? On these pages are photos of the areas through which Joseph and Mary might have traveled on their way to Bethlehem. Also photographed is modern-day Jerusalem, where they took Jesus to the temple 40 days after His birth.