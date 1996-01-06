Missionary moments: ‘My life has changed’

Archives

Celia Cruz Ayala of the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission listened to her priesthood leaders about sharing the Book of Mormon with others.

She ended up successfully sharing a book in a most singular way.Sister Cruz obtained a blue, soft cover edition of the Book of Mormon. Then she wrote a message of testimony, promising an acquaintance that if she would read it, pray and pay particular attention to Moroni 10:4, that she would know of the truth of the Book of Mormon.

Sister Cruz wrapped the book in attractive paper with a ribbon and set out to deliver her present.

Walking along the streets of Ponce, Puerto Rico, she was suddenly attacked by an assailant. The bandit stole her purse containing five pesos and took the wrapped copy of the Book of Mormon. Sister Cruz was very shaken, but physically unharmed. A few days later she received this letter:

“Mrs. Cruz:

“Forgive me, forgive me. You will never know how sorry I am for attacking you. But because of it, my life has changed and will continue to change. That book the Book of Mormon has helped me in my life. The dream of that man of God has shaken me and I thank God that I found you in those circumstances. I am returning your five pesos for I can’t spend them. I want you to know that you seemed to have a radiance about you. That light seemed to stop me and I ran away instead.

“I want you to know that you will see me again, but when you do, you won’t recognize me, for I will be your brother. I am not from your city. But here, where I live, I have to find the Lord and go to the church you belong to.

“The message you wrote in that book brought tears to my eyes. Since Wednesday night I have not been able to stop reading it. I have prayed and asked God to forgive me. I don’t know if He will but I ask you to forgive me. Please forgive me. I thought your wrapped gift was something I could sell. But it has made me want to make my life over. Forgive me, forgive me, I beg you.

“Your absent friend.”