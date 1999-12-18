Edmonton Alberta Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘It now becomes the house of the Lord’

Archives

The Edmonton Alberta Temple was dedicated on Dec. 11-12, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. Following is the complete text of the dedicatory prayer.

Almighty God, God of our Fathers, we call on Thee in humble prayer. We are met in sacred assembly to dedicate this holy temple. It is our offering to Thee, dear Father.

Acting in the authority of the everlasting priesthood which has come from Thee, and in the name of Thine Only Begotten Son, we dedicate to Thee and to Him this the Edmonton Alberta Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With holiness unto Thee, it now becomes the house of the Lord.

We dedicate the surrounding grounds that beauty may emanate therefrom. We dedicate the building from its footings to the figure of Moroni. We dedicate all of the interior facilities and furnishings, including the Baptistry, the rooms accommodating the initiatory ordinances and the endowment service, the beautiful celestial room, the sealing rooms with their sacred altars, and all other facilities of this hallowed house. May it stand secure when the storms of winter blow upon it. May it be safeguarded from the destructive hands of vandals and pranksters. May all who look upon it recognize it as a place of holiness deserving of reverence and respect unto Thee.

Following this dedication may only those who are worthy in Thy sight cross the portals of this Thy house. When they enter herein, may they do so knowing that they come as Thy guests, here to feel the presence of Thy Holy Spirit. Enlighten their minds with an understanding of the sacred ordinances in which they will participate.

Sanctify, O Father, these beautiful premises to the accomplishment of Thine eternal purposes concerning Thy children of all the generations of mankind.

This temple has been made possible by the tithes of Thy faithful Saints throughout the world. Wilt Thou bless them as keepers of the covenants which they make with Thee. Shower Thy gifts upon them. Prosper them in their various endeavors, and let Thy nurturing hand reach out to them to lead them in ways of peace. Bless the husbands and the wives, the parents and the children that love may abide in the homes of Thy people, and that they may look to Thee as their Father and their God.

Let Thy providence be felt in this great nation of Canada that it shall continue to be a land where Thy sons and daughters enjoy the precious boon of freedom of assembly and worship. Bless those who govern that they shall look with favor upon Thy people, and may Thy work grow in numbers, in majesty, and in strength in this good land.

May “Thy servants go forth from this house armed with Thy power, and that Thy name may be upon them, and Thy glory be round about them, and Thine angels have charge over them” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:22).

Holy Father, we pray for Thy work wherever it may be established, that the doors of the nations may be opened and that Thy servants may be welcomed into the homes of the people.

We invoke Thy special blessings upon all who shall serve in this house, upon the temple presidency, the matron and her assistants, and all who have to do with the ordinance work, that they shall not weary or tire, but that they may be given strength for the task at hand.

Bless those who come as patrons that the solemnities of Thy work may rest upon and bring peace into their hearts.

Bless Thy work in all the earth. Let Thy Holy Spirit come upon Thy people. Prosper them in their labors. Strengthen them for the work of each day. May their rest at night be sweet and untroubled.

All that we have and are we place in Thy hands, dear Father. Accept of our labors. Accept of our love. May the covenants we have made with Thee remain ever bright in our memories, that we may walk the straight and narrow path that leads to Thy divine presence.

For all that Thou hast done for us we thank Thee, and seek Thy blessings upon us in the name of our Savior and Redeemer, Thy divine Son, even the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.