Bogotá Colombia Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘Thy people will enter into covenants with Thee’

Following is the complete text of the dedicatory prayer of the Bogotá Colombia Temple, given April 24, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

O God, the Eternal Father, we are gathered together in the name of Thy Beloved Son to dedicate this, the Bogotá Colombia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Thou hast blessed us, Thy servants, with the holy priesthood, even the fulness of the everlasting priesthood, and acting in this authority, and in the name of Jesus Christ, our Redeemer and our Lord, we dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and unto Him this sacred edifice. It is verily the house of the Lord, Thy temple. Wilt Thou accept it as the offering of Thy sons and daughters throughout the earth who have contributed their tithes to the advancement of Thy work and thereby made possible this sacred structure. Additionally, the faithful Saints of Colombia have given generously of their means to this cause.

Bless them, dear Father, for their faith. Open the windows of heaven and shower down blessings upon them, and bless their posterity after them, that they may continue in faithfulness.

Almighty God, Thou Great Elohim, we bow in reverence and love before Thee, and invite Thy watch care over this, Thy sacred house. We dedicate the structure in its entirety from the footings to the figure of Moroni, with all of its facilities, including the sacred altars where Thy people will enter into covenants with Thee.

We dedicate the grounds with the plant life that grows thereon. We dedicate the auxiliary structure associated with this temple, which will provide housing for workers and patrons, as well as other purposes. We pray that Thou wilt safe-guard these buildings against the elements. Keep them secure from violation by any who seek to enter with evil intent. May all who come into the house of the Lord be acceptable unto Thee, and do so in cleanliness before Thee.

May Thy Saints gather from near and far to Thy house to receive the great blessings of eternity, and to extend these to those beyond the veil of death, that Thy divine plan for Thy sons and daughters of all generations may come to full fruition.

We pray for the temple president and his counselors, together with their wives and all who serve herein. Bless all who come as patrons that they may find joy and inspiration in their service in this Thy holy house. Eternal Father, we are Thy children who delight to honor Thee and who look to Thee for direction and guidance in our lives. We thank Thee for the doctrine and authority of Thy restored Church, and for the inspired practices of Thy people. We walk in the sunlight of everlasting truth, and pray that we may never stray therefrom.

Bless Thy work in all the earth. Bless Thy people everywhere. May light and knowledge distill upon them and bring gladness and peace to their hearts.

We invoke Thy divine favor upon this nation of Colombia. Bless its people and its government for their kindness to Thy servants. May peace reign in the land and the noise of conflict be silenced. May Thy work roll on without hindrance and may Thy servants, whose message is one of peace, be protected and guided in their ministry.

Holy Father, bless Thy Church and all its people wherever they may be found, and in a particular way bless those who have been given the responsibilities of leadership. Let the Spirit of Revelation rest upon them. Sustain and magnify them before the people. We thank Thee for the Prophet Joseph Smith and for all that has come through him in the establishment of Thy Zion in the earth. May Thy Church “come forth out of the wilderness of darkness, and shine forth fair as the moon, clear as the sun, and terrible as an army with banners” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:73).

We are grateful for those who have gone before us in establishing and strengthening Thy kingdom in this part of the earth. Now stands this beautiful temple as a witness and testimony of the truth of all that they taught and did. It offers the crowning blessing of the gospel to everyone who accepts the ordinances to be given herein. It extends Thy holy work from mortal life to the eternities that lie beyond. It gives greater understanding of the atonement wrought by the Savior of all mankind.

To Thee, dear Father, be the honor, and the praise and the glory, now and forever more, we pray in the name of Thy Divine Son, the Redeemer of the world, even the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.