St. Paul Minnesota Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘It is Thy house, a place of Thy holiness’

Archives

Following is the complete text of the dedicatory prayer of the St. Paul Minnesota Temple, given Jan. 9, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Holy Father, Thou great Elohim, the God of all generations of mankind, we bow reverently before Thee on this historic Sabbath when we dedicate Thy Holy House.Acting in the authority of Thy divine priesthood and in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, we consecrate and dedicate unto Thee and unto Him this the St. Paul Minnesota Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It is our gift, dear Father, which we present with thanks for the opportunity of doing so and with hearts made glad by this sacred privilege.

May the presence of Thy Holy Spirit be felt by all who enter here. May Thy glory rest down upon them, “and upon this Thy house, ... that it may be sanctified and consecrated to be holy, and that Thy holy presence may be continually in this house;

“And that all people who should enter upon the threshold of the Lord’s house may feel thy power, and feel constrained to acknowledge that thou hast sanctified it, and that it is thy house, a place of thy holiness.” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:12-13.)

We dedicate the grounds on which it stands, with the vegetation growing thereon which in the season of summer will add to the beauty of this Thy house. We dedicate the structure from the footings to the figure of Moroni. We dedicate the baptismal font wherein will be performed ordinances for the dead. We dedicate the facilities used for the initiatory ordinances, the endowment rooms, the beautiful celestial room, the sealing rooms with their sacred altars, and every other facility belonging to this temple of the Lord.

May it stand securely against the storms of nature. May no unhallowed hand deface or desecrate it in any way. May all who serve herein do so with singleness of purpose, with love for Thee and for Thy Beloved Son, and for the accomplishment of the work of eternity for which it has been built.

We pray for the temple presidency, for the matron and her assistants, for all associated with them in carrying forward the ordinances herein administered. We pray for all who shall come as patrons that they may ever look upon this service as a labor of love performed in the spirit of the Redeemer who gave His life for all mankind. May the wonder and the majesty of that great act of atonement enter the minds and hearts of all who serve here in behalf of those beyond the veil of death.

Father, this sanctified structure has been made possible by the faithful tithe payers of the Church throughout the world. Wherever they may be, reward their faith with blessings abundantly showered upon them. May Thy watch care be over them and may Thy prospering hand direct them as they walk in faithfulness before Thee.

Bless Thy cause and kingdom that it shall move forward across the earth in fulfillment of Thy word and promise. Bless the messengers of eternal truth who go out into the world from this sacred house that Thy endowment may be upon them, that their testimonies may be certain and unwavering, that they will be led to those who will accept the truths of the eternal gospel.

We thank Thee for the nation in which this temple stands. We thank Thee for the privilege of worshiping Thee according to the dictates of conscience, and pray that we may forever enjoy the great blessings of freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, and freedom of worship. Let Thy blessings rest upon this nation, and upon this state that those in government may look with favor upon Thy people.

With gratitude, with a spirit of prayer in our hearts, with shouts of hosanna unto Thee and Thy Son, we offer our thanks, and our petitions for Thy blessings and do it all as Thy faithful sons and daughters in the name of the Redeemer of the world, even the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.