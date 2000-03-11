Albuquerque New Mexico Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘Open the hands of Thy bounty’

Archives

Following is the complete text of the dedicatory prayer of the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple, given March 5, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

O God our Eternal Father, we approach Thee in solemn prayer on this historic day. We are met to dedicate this Thy house, erected by Thy Saints to honor Thee and Thy Son, and to carry forward the sacred ordinances peculiar to the house of the Lord.

In the name of our Redeemer, even the Lord Jesus Christ, and in the authority of Thy divine priesthood, we dedicate and consecrate to Thee and to Him this the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We present this sacred and beautiful structure as our gift and pray that Thou wilt accept it with our love and gratitude. May Thy Holy Spirit dwell here, and may its influence be felt by all who come within these portals.

We dedicate the ground on which it stands with all of its vegetation. We dedicate the structure, its footings and foundation, its walls and roof, its stately spire and the crowning figure of Moroni, the Baptistry, and all of the rooms and facilities used in the ordinances of Thy house, including the sacred altars of the sealing rooms. May it stand against the storm and be regarded as sacred by all who look upon it.

Let it be a sanctuary of peace, a refuge from the noise of the world. May it be a house of quiet contemplation concerning the eternal nature of life and of Thy divine plan for Thy sons and daughters as they walk the road of immortality and eternal life.

Bless all who serve here, be they officiators or patrons, that they may do so with reverence and with respect and love for Thee. May the incomparable Atonement of Thy Beloved Son come to have greater meaning and may their understanding increase as they pursue the work of salvation which is based on the gift of Thy Son in behalf of all mankind. May their minds be lifted to visions of eternity and of Thy great plan of happiness for Thy children.

May there be recognized in this Thy house, as there was in Kirtland, “a great and glorious vision” of “Elijah the prophet,” who said:

“Behold, the time has fully come, which was spoken of by the mouth of Malachi testifying that he [Elijah] should be sent, before the great and dreadful day of the Lord come —

“To turn the hearts of the fathers to the children, and the children to the fathers, lest the whole earth be smitten with a curse” (Doctrine and Covenants 110:13-15).

May Thy people with greater diligence search for their kindred dead. May the hearts of the children turn to their fathers, and when they have identified them may they perform a great and wondrous vicarious service in their behalf in this Thy sacred house.

Dear Father, please bless those who preside and serve here that they shall not weary in carrying forward the great work for which this house has been designed. Pour out Thy blessings and open the hands of Thy bounty in behalf of all who observe the ancient law of the tithe which has made possible this magnificent structure.

Bless Thy people everywhere and Thy work wherever it is established. Let Thy watch care and Thy guiding influence rest upon Thy servants the missionaries. Keep them from harm and evil. Lead them to those whose hearts and minds are open to eternal truth.

Move Thy kingdom forward as a great tidal wave crosses the sea. May faith and testimony of Thy work grow in the hearts of Thy children everywhere. May they lift their voices in praise unto Thee and in songs of thanksgiving.

We are grateful for the hospitality of this historic city and pray that it may be blessed by the very presence of Thy house. May the light of the gospel that emanates from this holy temple be felt throughout the community.

Now Thou our Almighty Father, Thou great Elohim, we look to Thee with love and to Thy precious Son, our divine Redeemer. Wilt Thou hear and answer our prayers. May we draw near to Thee and hearken to the whisperings of Thy Holy Spirit. May Thy sweet peace rest upon us, we humbly pray in the sacred name of our Savior, Thine only Begotten Son, even the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.