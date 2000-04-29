Memphis Tennessee Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘A sanctuary loved by Thy Saints’

Archives

Following is the text of the dedicatory prayer for the Memphis Tennessee Temple, written by President Gordon B. Hinckley and given by President James E. Faust on April 23, 2000.

Beloved Father, Thou Great Elohim, the Almighty God of the Universe, we bow before Thee on this historic and sacred occasion. We are met today as Thy sons and daughters who love Thee and who love Thy Son, to present to Thee this the Memphis Tennessee Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We consecrate it and dedicate it in the authority of the holy priesthood which Thou hast bestowed upon us, and in the name of Thine Only Begotten, the Lord Jesus Christ.

This house is sacred unto us. It has come of our love for Thee and of our love for Thy Son. Wilt Thou accept it and bless it. We pray that Thou wilt be pleased with it. We ask that it may ever be a sanctuary loved by Thy Saints. May they be grateful for Thy beneficent, prospering hand upon them, which has made possible the construction of this and many other temples in this season of Thy work.

We love and honor the Prophet Joseph, Thy great seer of this dispensation through whom Thou hast revealed the keys of the everlasting priesthood which will be exercised in this holy house. May his name ever be held in reverent remembrance by the people of Thy Church.

Thou hast declared that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been brought forth in this the dispensation of the fulness of times, that Thy great plan of happiness may be experienced by those now living, as well as by those beyond the veil for whom vicarious work is done.

Magnify Thy kingdom in all the earth. May doors now closed be opened for the onrolling of Thy work. May the leaders of the nations be friendly to Thy people, and may Thy Church be established in many areas where we are unable to go at this time.

Our Beloved Father in Heaven, bless Thy work in all the earth. Bless the faithful and shower down blessings upon them as Thou hast promised. We pray also for those who have grown cold in the faith. May there be a rekindling of testimony and a desire to return to the fellowship of the faithful. May they be greeted with open arms and be blessed in their pursuit of understanding.

We are grateful for this nation whose Constitution and laws protect us in our worship. May these precious liberties never be lost to the people. May they be safeguarded and kept secure from those who would destroy the precious boon of freedom of worship.

We pray for the temple president and his counselors, for the matron and her assistants. Bless them with strength to carry forward Thy great work. May it be a joyful experience for each of them. May they be imbued with a spirit of love to reach out to all who come to serve in this Thy house. Bless those who administer the ordinances of the temple, and bring gladness into the hearts of the patrons.

Bless Thy servants who are responsible for the direction of Thy work in all the world. May they ever serve together in perfect harmony. Wilt Thou cause the spirit of revelation to come down upon them as they struggle with the many problems with which they have to deal.

Now Father, we thank Thee for this temple. It is an answer to our prayers. It will enrich the lives of countless thousands who will here seek blessings for themselves and stand as proxies in behalf of those who have passed beyond. May hearts leap with joy, and may smiles of satisfaction come to the faces of all who labor herein as they carry forward Thy work of salvation and exaltation.

Dear Father, please accept of our love. And to Thy divine Son, we likewise pledge our love and do it all as Thy thankful children in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.