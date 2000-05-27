Villahermosa Mexico Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘It is beautiful to look upon’

Archives

Following is the text of the dedicatory prayer for the Villahermosa Mexico Temple given by President Thomas S. Monson on May 21, 2000.

“Thanks be to thy name, O Lord God of Israel, who keepest covenant and showest mercy unto thy servants” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:1).

Wilt Thou hear our prayer, dear Father, as we bow before Thee with respect and love on this wonderful day of dedication.

We are met with glad hearts and boundless gratitude for Thy holy house which has been erected in our midst. We present it to Thee and Thy Son as a testament of our love and with gratitude for the great work which will be here carried forward.

Acting in the authority of the divine priesthood which comes from Thee, and in the name of our Redeemer, we consecrate and dedicate to Thee and to Thy Beloved Son this the Villahermosa Mexico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Dear Father, we pray that Thou wilt accept it as our offering of love. Through the tithes of Thy faithful Saints, we have been blessed to construct it as our gift to Thee and to our Lord. It is beautiful to look upon and its purposes wonderful to contemplate.

We dedicate the grounds on which it stands, and this entire structure from the footings to the figure of Moroni. We dedicate the walls and pray that they may stand secure from the storms of nature and from any evil hand which might be inclined to desecrate it. Rather, for all who pass this way, may there be a spirit of respect for the sanctity of this Thy house.

We dedicate all of the interior facilities, the beautiful baptistry, the various ordinance rooms, the sealing rooms with their sacred altars, the halls and offices and the mechanical equipment. May all function harmoniously together.

May this in very deed be “a house of prayer, a house of fasting, a house of faith, a house of learning, a house of glory, a house of order, a house of God” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:8).

May Thy Holy Spirit touch the hearts of all who enter these portals. May they do so with reverence and respect. May this Thy house stand as an expression of the covenant between Thee and Thy children, and wilt Thou be constrained to look with favor upon Thy people and open the windows of heaven and shower down blessings upon them.

Hear the prayers of Thy people whenever they plead with Thee in their troubles. Give unto them peace in their hearts and the assurance that Thou art watching over them. May they come here, dressing in white, to commune with Thee and to participate in those ordinances which will bring to them blessings for their eternal exaltation, and for the exaltation of uncounted numbers beyond the veil of death.

We pray that Thou wilt bless all who serve here, be they workers or patrons. May all be touched by a spirit of peace and love and nearness to Thee.

We pray for the temple presidency, for the matron and her assistants, and for all who will serve here in any way. Grant them strength and gladness as they do so. May Thy eternal purposes concerning the sons and daughters of Lehi be realized in this sacred house. May every blessing of the eternal gospel be poured out upon them, and may the suffering of the centuries be softened through the beneficence of Thy loving care.

We thus pray unto Thee on this day which will long be remembered among us and do it in the name of Thy Beloved Son, He who wrought our salvation through His marvelous Atonement, even the Savior of the world, the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.