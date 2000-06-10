San José Costa Rica Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘Imbue them with a knowledge ... of this work’

Archives

Following is the full text of the dedicatory prayer for the San José Costa Rica Temple, given by President James E. Faust on June 4, 2000.

O Lord God of Israel, we come unto Thee in solemn prayer to dedicate Thy holy house which has been erected in this great city of San José, Costa Rica.

Thou hast blessed Thy people with the means to carry forward a program of temple building that many more of Thy Saints may enter Thy house to make sacred covenants with Thee, and that they and the generations who come after them may be blessed under Thy great plan of happiness.

Dear Father, we marvel at Thy wondrous program of salvation and exaltation made possible by the sacrifice of Thy Beloved Son, our Savior and Redeemer, even the Lord Jesus Christ. The magnitude of His divine Atonement is so great that we cannot entirely comprehend it, but we know that it extends to all the children of the earth with further blessings for those who walk in faithfulness before Thee.

As we are gathered together in Thy house and in other halls to which this service is carried, we are humbled and grateful that we now have in our midst this beautiful structure where we may come and commune with Thee and feel the presence of Thy Holy Spirit and serve as saviors on Mount Zion.

Thou hast restored to us in this the dispensation of the fulness of times the everlasting priesthood with all of its keys. In the authority of that priesthood and in the name of Jesus Christ we dedicate to Thee and to Him this the San José Costa Rica Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Father, wilt Thou be pleased to accept it and smile upon it as one of Thy great treasures in the earth. Wilt Thou accept it as the sacred gift of Thy faithful sons and daughters who have consecrated of their means to construct it in obedience to Thy commandment. Wilt Thou favor it with the presence of Thy Holy Spirit that all who come here may be touched in their hearts, and strengthened in their testimonies of this Thy great and everlasting work.

We dedicate the grounds on which it stands, the walls and the windows, all of the rooms and facilities, and every other aspect of this The house of the Lord. May all who look upon it regard it with reverence and respect. May there be no disposition to deface it or molest it in any way. May it stand secure against storm and trouble of any kind.

O God, our Eternal Father, take us under Thy beneficent hand and bless us as Thy sons and daughters. We are beholden to Thee for all that we have and are. Wilt Thou look upon us with love and mercy. Wilt Thou touch our minds and open our eyes to the things of eternity. Wilt Thou stir our hearts with love for Thee and Thy Son and for Thy great cause and kingdom.

As was said in the dedication of the Kirtland Temple, “We ask thee, Holy Father, to establish the people that shall worship, and honorably hold a name and standing in this thy house, to all generations and for all eternity; ...

“That no combination of wickedness shall have the power to rise up and prevail over thy people upon whom thy name shall be put in this house” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:24, 26).

We pray for all who will serve here, Father, the temple presidency and the matron and her assistants, and all who labor in any capacity. May even the effort required to keep Thy house clean be looked upon as a special privilege that all who serve may do so with a spirit of love and consecration. Bless those who come as patrons that they may do so with rejoicing in their hearts, and wilt Thou imbue them with a knowledge of the necessity of this work if Thine eternal purposes are to be accomplished.

We thank Thee for him through whom Thou hast revealed the ordinances of this house, even the Prophet Joseph Smith. May we ever hold him in sacred remembrance as Thy servant in initiating Thy work in this season when Thou hast moved again to build Thy kingdom and to roll it forth as a small stone cut from the mountain without hands rolls forth to fill the earth.

Accept of our love for Thee and for our Redeemer. Help us to walk the straight and narrow road which leads to life eternal. May the specter of death hold no fears for those who have received the ordinances of this house. May all walk in obedience before Thee, and wilt Thou touch their minds and hearts by Thy power to a new awakening of faith and responsibility.

Now, Father, with bowed heads and with reverence for Thee, we pray for Thy blessing upon all that we do and think and say that we may be worthy before Thee. We are grateful for every gift from Thee, as we humbly offer our prayer in the name of Thy precious Son, He who is our Redeemer, even the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.