Melbourne Australia Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘A peculiar and wonderful sanctity’

Following is the full text of the dedicatory prayer for the Melbourne Australia Temple given by President Gordon B. Hinckley on June 16, 2000.

Our Beloved Father in Heaven, Thou great God whose holy name is from everlasting to everlasting, we come before Thee in sacred and solemn prayer. We are assembled to dedicate Thy holy house. This is an occasion to which we have long looked forward, when a temple of the Lord would stand in our midst to bless us and the generations of our posterity, as well as the uncounted generations of those who have gone before us. We are profoundly grateful for this prophetic day. We praise Thee. We sing anthems of love unto Thee. We seek to glorify Thy holy name and enlarge our understanding of Thy divine purposes as we contemplate the ordinances of this Thy house which will be made available to us.

We have built this sacred edifice as a gift to Thee. Wilt Thou accept it, Father, and bless it. Wilt Thou honor it with Thy presence, and cause that Thy Holy Spirit may dwell here.

Now, acting in the authority of the holy priesthood, even the fulness of the priesthood, and in the sacred name of our Lord, Jesus Christ, we dedicate this the Melbourne Australia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unto Thee and to Thy Son. We dedicate the ground on which it stands and that which surrounds it, that it may ever be beautiful with the wondrous gifts of nature. We dedicate the structure in its entirety from the footings to the figure of Moroni. We dedicate the walls and windows, the beautiful baptistry, the ordinance rooms, the magnificent celestial room and the sealing rooms with their sacred altars. We dedicate the halls and offices and all other facilities of Thy house.

It is now vested with a peculiar and wonderful sanctity. Henceforth it will be open only to those who are properly recommended as worthy to enter its portals. As they come here, we pray that Thou wilt endow them with special blessings, with sacred covenants, with wondrous promises that only Thou canst give. May they know that they walk through sacred halls. May they always act reverently as Thy guests. May they leave rejoicing, standing taller as sons and daughters of God, with strengthened resolve to walk in Thy paths.

We pray for all who shall serve here, for the temple presidency and the matron and her assistants, for all of the workers, and for all who will give time and strength in keeping Thy house clean and beautiful.

We are mindful of those throughout the world whose tithes and offerings have made this structure possible. Wilt Thou bless them wherever they may be. Reward their faith. Smile with favor upon them and prosper them in their labors.

We remember before Thee the cause of Zion in all the earth. Bless Thy people wherever they may be. All are children of the covenant, having taken upon themselves the name of Thy Divine Son, with promises to walk in obedience to His commandments.

We are grateful for this nation of Australia, where we may worship Thee in peace, without molestation or fear or threat. Bless this land that is may remain ever strong, a nation of peace and progress among the nations of the earth.

We pray Thy blessings upon the missionaries who serve here that Thou wilt lead them by Thy Spirit to those who will accept the truth. Make their labors fruitful. Save them from harm and evil. “Put upon thy servants the testimony of the covenant, that when they go out and proclaim thy word they may seal up the law, and prepare the hearts of thy saints for all those judgements thou art about to send” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:38).

And now, our dear Father, we declare our love for Thee and for Thine Only Begotten Son, our Savior and Redeemer. May we ever walk in faith and faithfulness before Thee, we humbly pray in His holy name, even the name of Jesus Christ, amen.