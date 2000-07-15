Veracruz Mexico Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘May Thy work grow and strengthen’

Following is the full text of the dedicatory prayer for the Veracruz Mexico Temple given by President Thomas S. Monson on July 9, 2000.

O God, our Eternal Father, in the name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, we bow before Thee in reverence and love.

We are met to dedicate Thy holy house. We have built it unto Thee as our offering, constructed to assist in Thy glorious work of redemption and exaltation.

Acting in the name of our Redeemer, the Lord Jesus Christ, and in the authority of Thine everlasting priesthood, we dedicate unto Thee and to Thy Beloved Son, this the Veracruz Mexico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Wilt Thou accept it, dear Father. Wilt Thou cause that Thy Holy Spirit shall dwell here and touch the hearts of all who enter its portals.

We dedicate the grounds surrounding it, and the building from the footings to the angel Moroni atop its tower. We dedicate the walls and the windows, the beautiful baptistry, the endowment rooms, the sacred celestial room, the sealing rooms with their consecrated altars, and every other facility found within this, Thine abode.

May it be protected by Thy power. May Thy watch care be over it. May it never be desecrated by any unholy hand or profane word. May it be secure against the storms of nature. May it be a house of peace, a house of prayer, a house of God.

O Father, we are so grateful for it. It is a magnificent blessing to have this holy house in our midst, to which we may come, to be endowed by Thee from on high, to make covenants with Thee, to be sealed together as families under Thy divine plan.

Sanctify it to our good, dear Father. May we always look upon it as the house of the Lord, with holiness unto Thee.

As was said in Kirtland, “Remember all thy church, O Lord, with all their families, and all their immediate connections, with all their sick and afflicted ones, with all the poor and meek of the earth; that the kingdom, which thou hast set up without hands, may become a great mountain and fill the whole earth;

“That thy church may come forth out of the wilderness of darkness, and shine forth fair as the moon, clear as the sun, and terrible as an army with banners” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:72-73).

Please smile with favor upon Thy Saints wherever they may be. Reward them for their faithfulness. Be near them to comfort and sustain them. Guide them by the power of Thy Holy Spirit to walk in paths of righteousness and truth.

From this, Thy house, will go messengers to teach Thy divine word to all who will listen. Endow them with Thy power from on high, that they may speak words of eternal truth and bring forth a message of salvation unto the people whom they serve.

Bless this great nation of Mexico. Bless the officers of the government that they may be friendly to Thy people. We pray that Thy Saints may prosper in this good land, that they may be released from the shackles of poverty, that they may go forward with faith, with a crown of righteousness upon their heads, to do Thy will and build Thy kingdom.

Bless the youth of the land, the young men and the young women, that they may grow up in righteousness before Thee. Bless them with love for the Savior of the world, our Lord and Master, that they may pattern their lives after the pattern of His life. May they come to this, Thy house, to be sealed together as husband and wife, under Thy divine plan. Strengthen their will, and fortify their resolution to live as Thou wouldst have them. May Thy work grow and strengthen in this part of Thy vineyard.

Father, wilt Thou bless all who serve here, whether as workers or patrons. May bonds of righteousness bind them together as Saints of the Most High, seeking to do Thy will and enlarge Thy work.

We pray for the temple presidency, for the matron and her assistants, and for all who labor here in any capacity. May they not weary in their duty, but find refreshment in their bodies as they seek to do Thy will and accomplish Thy purposes.

We thank Thee for faithful tithe payers throughout the Church, whose consecrations have made all of this possible. Let blessings be showered down upon them, we humbly pray. Reward their faith and strengthen their love for Thee and Thy Son.

Bless Thy people everywhere that they may look to Thee and live.

Holy Father, accept of our thanks. Accept this, Thy holy house. Accept all that will take place herein.

With faith and with gladness, we offer our prayer unto Thee. We praise Thy holy name. We thank Thee for Thy many blessings. We do it as Thy humble children, in the name of Thy Beloved Son, the Redeemer of the World, our glorious Leader and Friend, even the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.