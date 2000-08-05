Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘A sacred and beautiful structure’

Archives

Following is the full text of the dedicatory prayer for the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple given by President James E. Faust on Sunday, July 30, 2000.

O Lord God of Israel, Thou great Elohim who rules in the heavens and judges among the nations of the earth, we come unto Thee in solemn prayer on this day of dedication.

Dear Father, we thank Thee for this Thy sacred house. We have longed for it. We are grateful that this day has come. It is wonderful to have this temple in our midst, where we may partake of the ordinances of the everlasting gospel made possible through the bestowal of the fulness of the priesthood.

In the sacred name of the Lord Jesus Christ, and in the authority of the divine priesthood which Thou hast bestowed upon us, we dedicate this the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We dedicate it to Thee and to Thy Beloved Son and pray that Thou wilt accept of it as the house of the Lord. Let Thy Holy Spirit dwell here at all times and may that sacred presence be felt by those who serve here.

We dedicate the beautiful surrounding grounds with their flowers, shrubs and trees. We dedicate the structure from the footings to the tower with its figure of Moroni. We dedicate the walls and windows that they may be secure against the storms of nature. We dedicate the Baptistry that a great and eternal work may therein go forward in behalf of those beyond the veil of death. We dedicate the endowment rooms, the sacred celestial room, the sealing rooms with their altars where men and women and parents and children may be bound together as families for all eternity. We dedicate the halls and offices and every other facility found in this Thy holy house. May all be sacred unto those who come here. May a spirit of reverence and worship pervade this structure at all times and under all circumstances. Wilt Thou be pleased to smile upon it, to accept of it, and to accept of the labors of those who will work here in Thine eternal cause.

May none of evil intent enter the portals of Thy house. May the defiling hand of the vandal and the destroyer be kept from the exterior. May all who pass this way recognize Thy temple as a sacred and beautiful structure built unto Thy Holy Name. May they look upon it with reverence and respect.

We pray for the temple presidency, for the matron and her assistants, and for all who will serve as workers in this Thy house. May they not tire nor grow weary in their service. We pray that they may be lifted up by Thy sustaining hand in carrying forward Thy divine cause. We pray that Thou wilt bless all who come as patrons that they may do so with a spirit of love and total unselfishness to carry forward a great work in behalf of those who are helpless to help themselves.

We pray for Thy cause and kingdom, that it may grow ever stronger in this community. May all who have favored Thy cause be blessed for that which they have done. May many continue to seek for knowledge concerning Thy work until they have embraced Thy restored gospel.

Dear Father, we pray for the missionaries who will go forth from this house endowed with blessings from on high. May divine authority rest upon them. May Thy pillar go before them and Thy protection and watch care be over them. Wherever they are sent, may they carry the message of salvation and exaltation to all those upon whom they call.

Now Father, bless Thy work in all the earth. It has now spread far and wide among the nations. It is well-grounded in many lands, and graciously received by kings and presidents. Its people are recognized for their strength and goodness. May it roll forth, “clear as the moon, and fair as the sun, and terrible as an army with banners” (Doctrine and Covenants 5:14). May it fill the earth, as Thou hast promised.

Now, we declare our love for Thee, our Father and our God. We declare our love for Thy Divine Son, our Redeemer, our Savior, our Lord and King. Accept of our thanks. Accept of our testimonies. Accept of our faith.

With heads bowed, with hearts filled with gratitude, with declarations of love we lift our voices in solemn prayer, and rededicate ourselves and all that we have to Thy divine service and do it in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.