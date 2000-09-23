Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘Reward their faith and open Thy hand’

Archives

Following is the full text of the dedicatory prayer for the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple given by President Gordon B. Hinckley on Sept. 17, 2000.

Almighty God, Thou who art the Father of all men, we come unto Thee in prayer in the name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ. Hear our petition, O Lord, and grant our pleadings.

Today our hearts are filled with thanksgiving, and with love for Thee and Thy Son. We also express our love for Thy Church and kingdom which has touched our lives for everlasting good.

Dear Father, we thank Thee that Thy divine plan hast made provision for all of Thy sons and daughters, regardless of when they walked the earth, to move forward on the road to immortality and eternal life. All will receive the blessings of the Resurrection that come of the Atonement of Thy Beloved Son whom Thou gavest to the world that all who believe in Him may not perish but have everlasting life. Glorious is the opportunity for growth and exaltation through obedience to the laws and commandments of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

We acknowledge with gratitude this beautiful House of the Lord which now stands in our midst. We gather before Thee this day to present it unto Thee and to Thy Beloved Son. It is sacred unto us and we pray that it will be acceptable unto Thee.

Acting in the authority of that priesthood which Thou hast conferred upon us and in the sacred name of Jesus Christ we dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and unto Him this the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It is our gift to Thee. It comes of our love and our desire to carry forward the great work which Thou hast given us to do.

We dedicate the grounds on which stand this temple and the associated buildings. We dedicate every part of this Thy house from the footings to the figure of Moroni which crowns its steeple. We dedicate the Baptistry, the endowment rooms, the celestial room, the sealing rooms with their sacred altars, the offices, the priesthood assembly room, and every other part of this beautiful structure. We also dedicate the ancillary buildings for their important purposes.

We pray that Thou wilt let Thy blessing rest upon this holy temple. May it be hallowed and sanctified as Thy house. May Thy Holy Spirit abide here. May all who come within these walls feel of that Spirit.

May this be a house of peace, and a refuge from the noise and confusion of the world. May there grow in the hearts of those who come here a certain conviction concerning the validity and the purpose of that which they do in service to Thee and Thy children.

May all who come here with personal problems and worries, find answers to their questions and be inspired with solutions to their difficulties. May reverence prevail at all times and in all circumstances.

May those who pass this way look upon this Thy house as sacred. May no unclean thing enter these sacred portals. Wilt Thou preserve it by Thy strong arm from the destructive elements of nature and the evil doings of men.

Bless the young men and young women that they may look forward with resolution in their hearts to marriage in this Thy holy house under a covenant that time cannot destroy and death cannot break. May they ever live worthy of one another, and may they ever remain faithful unto Thee.

Dear Father, please look down with love upon Thy sons and daughters in this island nation and in surrounding lands. Prosper them in their labors that they may have food upon their tables and shelter over their heads. As they look to Thee, reward their faith and open Thy hand of providence toward them. May they find peace in the midst of conflict, and faith amidst the stress of the world. Open the windows of heaven, as Thou hast promised, and let blessings flow down upon them. May they be strengthened in their love one for another. May they find happiness in their association together as Thy faithful Saints.

We pray for the temple presidency that they may have strength and vitality to carry forward the rigorous work of Thy house. Bless all who serve here and imbue them with a love for the work. Bless all who come as patrons that they may recognize the necessity of that which they do and reward them for their service. We ask, dear Father, that wherever Thy people may live in this temple district, they may be provided with the means to come to serve in this Thy holy house. May its very presence increase the faith and strengthen the testimonies of Thy people.

O God, wilt Thou help us as Thy children. Let Thy watchful care be over us. Save us from harm and evil. May we worship Thee in spirit and in truth, and may our worship be pleasing unto Thee.

We thus invoke Thy blessings on this sacred day of dedication. May we be found acceptable before Thee, clean of heart and hand and worthy of Thy smiles of approbation. For this we humbly plead with Thee, Thou great Elohim, in the sacred name of our Redeemer and our Lord, even Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, amen.