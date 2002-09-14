Freiberg Germany Temple rededicatory prayer: ‘Thou hast reached down in mercy’

Archives

Following is the complete text of the dedicatory prayer for the Freiberg Germany Temple rededication, given by President Gordon B. Hinckley on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2002.

O God our Eternal Father, Thou great Judge of the nations, we come unto Thee in the name of Thy Beloved Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior and our Redeemer. Our hearts are filled with gratitude as we assemble in this Thy holy house. We are met to rededicate this temple.

Seventeen years ago we dedicated the original structure. It was built under remarkable circumstances and has well served Thy faithful sons and daughters. Since then, marvelous and wonderful happenings have occurred in this land. The nation of Germany, once divided, has become one. The infamous wall is gone, and the people of the land mingle freely together.

We thank Thee for the manifestation of Thy power when this temple was first built, that Thou didst touch the hearts of men in a miraculous manner to make it possible to construct it and dedicate it to the blessing of the very many who have used it.

We acknowledge Thy mighty hand in all of this and thank Thee with feelings beyond our power to express. Surely Thou hast reached down in mercy with blessings upon this nation and its people, and particularly upon Thy Saints.

Now this temple has been totally renovated and enlarged to better accommodate the needs and desires of Thy sons and daughters. It is beautiful as becomes a House of the Lord.

O Father, bless this land and its people. May the nation go forward in peace and its people be prospered. Touch their hearts with a yearning to learn of Thine eternal truths. By the power of Thy Holy Spirit lead Thy servants to those who will accept their message. May Thy work here be blessed and may the numbers of Thy people expand and grow that Thy work may become a mighty force for good in this favored part of Thy vineyard.

O Father, we pray for Thy work here that it may experience an upsurge, a great enlargement, an increase in strength and numbers. Open the windows of heaven and shower down light and knowledge and understanding, as well as prosperity upon Thy faithful. Touch the hearts of an ever increasing number of the good people of this land. Intensify their interest in things of the Spirit. Touch their hearts that they may rise above the mundane affairs of their daily lives to a new reaching up toward Thee and Thine eternal principles.

We remember before Thee the youth of Thy Church. They are surrounded with influences designed to warp their ideals and destroy their resolution. Build within them strength to resist the siren call of the world and help them to stand for truth and right. Give them the will to walk in virtue and faith, to be prayerful and to look to Thee as their constant anchor.

We now repeat essentially that which was spoken when this temple was first dedicated.

In the authority of the Holy Priesthood in us vested and in the name of Jesus Christ, we rededicate unto Thee and unto Thy Son this the Freiberg Germany Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We dedicate it as Thy holy habitation. Wilt Thou accept of it, dear Father, and wilt Thou sanctify it that all who come here may feel the presence of Thy Holy Spirit. We consecrate it for the great and holy work which will be performed herein. May it be as a bright and shining star to Thy faithful sons and daughters. May the truths herein taught and the ordinances herein performed be accepted with thankful hearts by those who love Thee as our Father and our God.

Bless this house, we pray Thee. May Thy watch care be over it. May it be preserved from the storms of nature and from any defiling hand or act of man. May it be a place of holiness, a house of peace, a sanctuary of righteousness. May those who enter its doors come with clean hands and pure thoughts. May they leave with joy and peace in their hearts, and sing songs of thanksgiving and worship unto Thee.

Bless the fathers and the mothers among Thy Saints that they may be examples to their children, and nurture them with love and truth. Bless the children that they shall honor and respect and love their parents. May Thy peace abide in the homes of Thy people. Smile with favor upon them and grant unto them Thy rich and cherished blessings. May none go hungry or naked or without shelter when storms blow about them. May knowledge of Thee and Thy ways grow in their hearts and minds. May their love for Thee strengthen. May they reach out with love to their fellow men, walking in righteousness and faith as becomes the Saints of God.

To Thee we lift our voices in anthems of praise. To Thee we pledge our love. To Thee we pray with faith and gratitude.

Eternal Father, accept of our thanks. Hear our prayer. Smile with favor upon us. Forgive our sins and shortcomings. Shelter and protect us from evil. Accept of our offering of this house. Bless it from the footings to the top of the tower with its shining figure of Moroni. Bless its foundation, its walls, its roof, its halls and rooms and sacred altars, and all the furnishings and fixtures thereof.

As we dedicate this house we dedicate ourselves anew to Thee and to Thine eternal purposes. O God, Thou great everlasting Father, for these things we pray as Thy thankful children and bear testimony of Thee and Thy Beloved Son in His holy name, even the name of the Redeemer of the world, the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.