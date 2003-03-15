New stake presidents

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Stakes have been reorganized in Chile, England and Mexico, and in Alabama, Hawaii, North Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

STAKE REORGANIZATIONS:

CHARLOTTE NORTH CAROLINA SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2003) President — Thomas Michael Cheney, 49, president and owner of Green Chicken LLC; succeeding James Alvin Bowden; wife, Christine Barbara Worsley Cheney. Counselors — J. Dale Sutherland, 54, vice president of sales for Coats & Clark; wife, Bonnie Jo Stansfield Sutherland. Carl Eugene Smith Jr., 37, president of Plus Companies; wife, M. Tess McCarter Smith.

HILO HAWAII STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2003) President — Roy G. Bauer, 55, institute director and coordinator for Church Educational System; succeeding John L. Sakamaki; wife, Michele Jane Parr Bauer. Counselors — Bruce Kunio Meyers Jr., 40, senior engineer for Okahara & Assoc.; wife, Larene Tammy Au Meyers. Derek Fabian Cabarloc, 43, owner of DMS Diesel Repair LLC; wife, Marleen Ilima Kagawa Cabarloc.

MIDVALE UTAH EAST STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2003) President — L. Russell Riddle, 50, accounting analyst for Utah Power & Light; succeeding Maurice B. Keetch; wife, Rosalyn Berrett Riddle. Counselors — Glenn C. Lewis, 64, owner and manager of Integrated Insurance Systems; wife, Carol Nyman Lewis. Neal R. Bergstrom, 38, chief executive officer and president of Advantius; wife, Linda Woodruff Bergstrom.

MOBILE ALABAMA STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2003) President — Harlan George Spencer, 55, service director for Empire Truck Sales; succeeding Marvin M. Johnson; wife, Linda Marie VanDusen Spencer. Counselors — Lloyd Kirk Allen, 32, director of operations for Infirmary Home Health; wife, Daphne Louise Snow Allen. Dennis Glenn Singleton, 48, program manager for Delphi Auto; wife, Kim Loraine Justesen Singleton.

MONTERREY MEXICO PARAISO STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2003) President — Adrian Castro C., 42, resident physician for IMSS; succeeding Ernesto Herrera Romo; wife, Maria Concepcion Vigil G. de Castro. Counselors — Guillermo Martinez P., 53, instructor for Grasev Electronics; wife, Maria Guadalupe Manzanares L. de Martinez. Mario Alberto Saucedo R., 38, zone manager for Medical Professional; wife, Gloria Falcon C. de Saucedo.

MORONI UTAH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2003) President — Timothy Matthew Blackham, 48, self-employed farmer and owner of LaMont Blackham & Sons; succeeding Ronald J. Bradley; wife, Cindy Parker Blackham. Counselors — Gene Peter Jacobson, 48, supervisor of Management Solutions; wife, Laraine Reynolds Jacobson. Lynn Goodwin Bagley, 46, assistant research professor for Utah State University; wife, Marilyn Robertson Bagley.

NOTTINGHAM ENGLAND STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2003) President — Stephen Janickyj, 39, middle manager for Department of Social Security; succeeding David S. Flinn; wife, Helena Grace Hammond Janickyj. Counselors — Ian L. Turner, 47, managing director for Standard Motor Products; wife, Margaret Elizabeth Herridge Turner. Peter R. Booth, 42, technical delivery team manager for Electronic Data Systems; wife, Carol Ann Louise Reast Booth.

RANCAGUA CHILE STAKE: (Jan. 19, 2003) President — Carlos David Henriquez U., 55, process engineer for Codelco Chile; succeeding Arturo Bernardo Raminez Rios; wife, Carmen Nunez F. de Henriquez. Counselors — Raul Segundo Roco S., 40, foreman for Canobbio Construction; wife, Gloria Angelica Parra O. de Roco. Eugenio Felipe Riquelme M., 24, driver for Roberto Gonzalez; wife, Liliana Carolina Galaz P. de Riquelme.

ROANOKE VIRGINIA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2003) President — W. Hal Cragun 54, director of internal medicine education for Carilion Health System; succeeding Dane C. McBride; wife, Kelli Sue Anderson Cragun. Counselors — Richard D. Dierckins, 69, retired teacher and principal of Cheney School; wife, Doris Elaine Clark Dierckins. Jeffrey L. Petersen, 48, vice president of information technology and administrative services for American HealthCare; wife, Linnette Dawn Miller Petersen.

SALT LAKE CENTRAL STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2003) President — Ted D. Adams, 52, program director for LDS Hospital; succeeding Jeffrey Cheever Swinton; wife, Suzanne Swan Adams. Counselors — Paul G. Toyn, 41, senior programmer/analyst for Utah State Attorney General’s office; wife, DeAnna Jensen Toyn. Randall A. Mackey, 57, attorney, president, director and shareholder of Mackey Price & Thompson; wife, Margaret Marie Weilenmann Mackey.