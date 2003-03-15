Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Archives

New stake presidents

See More Church News Stories In Search
By Church News Archives

Stakes have been reorganized in Chile, England and Mexico, and in Alabama, Hawaii, North Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

STAKE REORGANIZATIONS:

CHARLOTTE NORTH CAROLINA SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2003) President — Thomas Michael Cheney, 49, president and owner of Green Chicken LLC; succeeding James Alvin Bowden; wife, Christine Barbara Worsley Cheney. Counselors — J. Dale Sutherland, 54, vice president of sales for Coats & Clark; wife, Bonnie Jo Stansfield Sutherland. Carl Eugene Smith Jr., 37, president of Plus Companies; wife, M. Tess McCarter Smith.

HILO HAWAII STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2003) President — Roy G. Bauer, 55, institute director and coordinator for Church Educational System; succeeding John L. Sakamaki; wife, Michele Jane Parr Bauer. Counselors — Bruce Kunio Meyers Jr., 40, senior engineer for Okahara & Assoc.; wife, Larene Tammy Au Meyers. Derek Fabian Cabarloc, 43, owner of DMS Diesel Repair LLC; wife, Marleen Ilima Kagawa Cabarloc.

MIDVALE UTAH EAST STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2003) President — L. Russell Riddle, 50, accounting analyst for Utah Power & Light; succeeding Maurice B. Keetch; wife, Rosalyn Berrett Riddle. Counselors — Glenn C. Lewis, 64, owner and manager of Integrated Insurance Systems; wife, Carol Nyman Lewis. Neal R. Bergstrom, 38, chief executive officer and president of Advantius; wife, Linda Woodruff Bergstrom.

MOBILE ALABAMA STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2003) President — Harlan George Spencer, 55, service director for Empire Truck Sales; succeeding Marvin M. Johnson; wife, Linda Marie VanDusen Spencer. Counselors — Lloyd Kirk Allen, 32, director of operations for Infirmary Home Health; wife, Daphne Louise Snow Allen. Dennis Glenn Singleton, 48, program manager for Delphi Auto; wife, Kim Loraine Justesen Singleton.

MONTERREY MEXICO PARAISO STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2003) President — Adrian Castro C., 42, resident physician for IMSS; succeeding Ernesto Herrera Romo; wife, Maria Concepcion Vigil G. de Castro. Counselors — Guillermo Martinez P., 53, instructor for Grasev Electronics; wife, Maria Guadalupe Manzanares L. de Martinez. Mario Alberto Saucedo R., 38, zone manager for Medical Professional; wife, Gloria Falcon C. de Saucedo.

MORONI UTAH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2003) President — Timothy Matthew Blackham, 48, self-employed farmer and owner of LaMont Blackham & Sons; succeeding Ronald J. Bradley; wife, Cindy Parker Blackham. Counselors — Gene Peter Jacobson, 48, supervisor of Management Solutions; wife, Laraine Reynolds Jacobson. Lynn Goodwin Bagley, 46, assistant research professor for Utah State University; wife, Marilyn Robertson Bagley.

NOTTINGHAM ENGLAND STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2003) President — Stephen Janickyj, 39, middle manager for Department of Social Security; succeeding David S. Flinn; wife, Helena Grace Hammond Janickyj. Counselors — Ian L. Turner, 47, managing director for Standard Motor Products; wife, Margaret Elizabeth Herridge Turner. Peter R. Booth, 42, technical delivery team manager for Electronic Data Systems; wife, Carol Ann Louise Reast Booth.

RANCAGUA CHILE STAKE: (Jan. 19, 2003) President — Carlos David Henriquez U., 55, process engineer for Codelco Chile; succeeding Arturo Bernardo Raminez Rios; wife, Carmen Nunez F. de Henriquez. Counselors — Raul Segundo Roco S., 40, foreman for Canobbio Construction; wife, Gloria Angelica Parra O. de Roco. Eugenio Felipe Riquelme M., 24, driver for Roberto Gonzalez; wife, Liliana Carolina Galaz P. de Riquelme.

ROANOKE VIRGINIA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2003) President — W. Hal Cragun 54, director of internal medicine education for Carilion Health System; succeeding Dane C. McBride; wife, Kelli Sue Anderson Cragun. Counselors — Richard D. Dierckins, 69, retired teacher and principal of Cheney School; wife, Doris Elaine Clark Dierckins. Jeffrey L. Petersen, 48, vice president of information technology and administrative services for American HealthCare; wife, Linnette Dawn Miller Petersen.

SALT LAKE CENTRAL STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2003) President — Ted D. Adams, 52, program director for LDS Hospital; succeeding Jeffrey Cheever Swinton; wife, Suzanne Swan Adams. Counselors — Paul G. Toyn, 41, senior programmer/analyst for Utah State Attorney General’s office; wife, DeAnna Jensen Toyn. Randall A. Mackey, 57, attorney, president, director and shareholder of Mackey Price & Thompson; wife, Margaret Marie Weilenmann Mackey.

Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed