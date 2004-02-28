São Paulo Brazil Temple rededicatory prayer: ‘We are grateful for the many faithful Saints’

Archives

Following is the full text of the rededicatory prayer given by President Gordon B. Hinckley, rededicating the São Paulo Brazil Temple on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2004.

Lord God Omnipotent, Thou Great Elohim, on this beautiful Sabbath morning we meet in this sacred temple and in many chapels throughout this great nation of Brazil and abroad.

Twenty-five years ago, this structure was first dedicated as Thy holy house, the first temple on this vast continent. To the beautiful prayer offered on that occasion by Thy servant, President Spencer W. Kimball, we add our words of rededication. This is occasioned by the necessity to completely renovate, remodel, and refurbish the structure.

And so, acting in the authority of the holy Melchizedek priesthood and in the name of Thy Beloved Son, our Redeemer, even the Lord Jesus Christ, we dedicate and rededicate this the São Paulo Brazil Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We rededicate the grounds on which it stands with the vegetation and decorative fittings thereon. We rededicate the structure from the footings to the steeple with its crowning figure of Moroni. We rededicate the walls, the windows, the doors and the roof. We rededicate all of the rooms, the halls and other spaces, with their furnishings and features, including the baptistry.

This extensive work has been made possible by the consecrations of Thy faithful Saints throughout the world. Accept this our offering, given in love unto Thee, we humbly pray. We consecrate it to Thy work and Thy glory in bringing “to pass the immortality and eternal life of man” (Moses 1:39). We recognize that all of the ordinances and activities administered and undertaken in this Thy house are concerned with matters of eternal life.

O Beloved Father, how glorious is Thy work, how wondrous Thy "great plan of happiness" (Alma 42:8), as revealed to the Prophet Joseph Smith. Under this plan we lived with Thee in a pre-mortal state. Thou hast given us the opportunity of mortality where we may prove our faithfulness. Death is a part of this divine plan, not to be feared, but to be regarded as a forward step on our immortal journey to everlasting life again in Thy presence.

Under the ordinances of this house, we are bound in covenants with Thee both sacred and sublime.

Father, we are so deeply grateful for this Thy temple. We thank Thee for the priesthood under which it will operate. We thank Thee for the dedicated servants who will labor here. We are grateful for the many faithful Saints who will come to this house as patrons. Bless each one, we humbly pray.

Bless the youth who enter the waters of baptism in behalf of those beyond the veil. May their service, freely given, build within them a spirit of unselfishness and also a resolution to stand against the siren call of the world and its wickedness.

May "the solemnities of eternity" (D&C 43:34) rest upon Thy people who serve in this Thy house. Give unto them a vision supernal of the importance, yea, the necessity of the work to be done here.

We repeat what was spoken by the Prophet Joseph in Kirtland: Let "thy glory rest down upon thy people, and upon this thy house that it may be sanctified and consecrated to be holy, and that thy holy presence may be continually in this house;

"And that all people who shall enter upon the threshold of the Lord's house may feel thy power, and feel constrained to acknowledge that thou hast sanctified it, and that it is thy house, a place of thy holiness.

"And that this house may be a house of prayer, a house of fasting, a house of faith, a house of glory and of God, even thy house;

"And that no unclean thing shall be permitted to come into thy house to pollute it" (D&C 109:12-13, 16, 20).

We invoke Thy blessings upon the temple presidency and the matron and her assistants, and upon all who give of their time and strength in selfless service within these hallowed walls.

We petition Thee that Thou wilt pour out blessings upon Thy people throughout all the earth, upon all who walk in faith and virtue before Thee. Open the windows of heaven and shower down blessings upon them. Grant unto them Thy protecting and watchful care. Safeguard them from the flood of iniquity that appears to be washing over the world. Bring joy and gladness and peace into their hearts, and security into their homes.

Dear Father, bless those who are called to positions of responsibility in Thy great Church and kingdom. Grant unto them strength and health and energy to accomplish that which is expected of them. Reveal unto them Thy mind and will, that Thy people may be led in paths of righteousness and truth. Watch over their families. Bless Thy Church that it may come to be recognized across the earth, as the embodiment of the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ. It is verily Thy kingdom in the earth, and we pray that it may "shine forth fair as the moon, clear as the sun, and terrible as an army with banners" (D&C 109:73).

Father, bless this nation of Brazil that the liberties of the people shall be maintained and that peace in the land shall be preserved and strengthened.

Now, as Thy humble servants who love Thee and who love Thine Only Begotten Son, we give thanks and lay our petition before Thee in worship and supplication, and do it all in the name of the Savior of the world, even the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen and amen.