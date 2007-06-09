New mission presidents

Archives

Four mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency to begin their service about July 1.

Ronald W Asay, 58, Argentina Buenos Aires South Mission; Provo Canyon Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont North Stake; high priests group instructor and assistant ward mission leader; former counselor in a stake presidency, bishop, high priests group leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Guatemala-El Salvador Mission. Interventional cardiologist, Central Utah Clinic. Born in Billings, Mont., to Chester Harris and Evelyn Waters Asay. Married Vicky Louise Lane, eight children.

A counselor in the ward Relief Society presidency and ward missionary, Sister Asay is a former ward Relief Society president and teacher, ward Primary president and teacher, member of a stake Relief Society board, visiting teaching coordinator and counselor in a ward Young Women presidency. Born in Portland, Ore., to Richard Orlin and Marie Louise Deserano Lane.

David Garcia Fernandes, 42, Brazil Joao Pessoa Mission; Passare Ward, Fortaleza Brazil South Stake; former stake president, bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president, stake mission president and missionary in the Brazil Campinas Mission. Coordinator, Church Educational System. Born in Fortaleza, Brazil, to Carlos Alberto and Alba Fernandes Garcia. Married Liduina Maria Simao Tomaz, five children.

Liduina and David G. Fernandes

A family history center director, Sister Fernandes is a former ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president and seminary teacher. Born in Sobral, Brazil, to Jose Tomaz Sobrinho and Maria Da Conceicao Simao.

Alejandro Anibal Mora, 55, Peru Trujillo Mission; Maranga Ward, Lima Peru Maranga Stake; bishop; former counselor in a stake presidency, counselor in the Peru Lima Central Mission presidency and missionary in the Peru Arequipa Mission. CES coordinator. Born in Lima, Peru, to Alejandro Mora Chavez and Luz Almira Arauco Fajardo de Chavez. Married Blanca Elena del Consuelo Arevalo Hidalgo, three children.

Alejandro and Blanca de Mora

A counselor in the ward Relief Society presidency, Sister Mora is a former ward Relief Society and Primary president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Peru Lima North Mission. Born in Lima, Peru, to Antonio Arevalo Cerro and Blanca Hidalgo de Arevalo.