Learn more about the Book of Mormon witnesses

Actors portraying Joseph Smith, Oliver Cowdery, David Whitmer and Martin Harris kneel in a wooded area in this image from “A Day for the Eternities.” Oliver Cowdery, David Whitmer and Martin Harris are the Three Witnesses of the Book of Mormon.

Here are brief biographical vignettes of each of the Three Witnesses and the Eight Witnesses of the Book of Mormon. Pictures were unavailable for Christian, Peter and Jacob Whitmer and for Hiram Page.

The Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ is a book of scripture for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is a companion to the Bible.

The testimonies of the Three Witnesses and the Eight Witnesses are in the beginning of the Book of Mormon. See images of the printer’s manuscript, the 1830 edition and 1837 edition of the Book of Mormon on JosephSmithPapers.org.

Their experiences are shared in “Saints, Vol. 1,” in chapter 7 “Fellow Servants,” available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app.

The Three Witnesses

Oliver Cowdery — Born Oct. 3, 1806, in Wells, Vermont. Main scribe for the Book of Mormon. Second elder and called as "assistant" president to Joseph Smith in December 1834. Excommunicated at Far West, Missouri, April 12, 1838. Rebaptized by Orson Hyde, Nov. 12, 1848, at Council Bluffs, Iowa. Died March 3, 1850, age 43, in Richmond, Missouri.

Oliver Cowdery is one of the Three Witnesses of the Book of Mormon.

David Whitmer — Born Jan. 7, 1805, near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Gave assistance to Joseph Smith during the course of the Book of Mormon translation. Called as the president of the Church in Missouri, July 1834. Excommunicated April 13, 1838, at Far West, Missouri, then moved to Richmond, Missouri, where he lived for 50 years until his death on Jan. 25, 1888, age 83, last of all the witnesses to die.

David Whitmer is one of the Three Witnesses of the Book of Mormon.

Martin Harris — Born May 18, 1783, in Easton, New York. First scribe engaged in the translation of the Book of Mormon. Financed the printing of the book. Called as a member of the Kirtland high council in February 1834. Assisted in the selection of the Twelve Apostles in February 1835. Excommunicated in December 1837. Lived in Kirtland, Ohio, until 1870 when he came to Utah and was rebaptized, Lived in Cache Valley for five years. Died on July 10, 1875, in Clarkston, Utah, age 92. Lived the longest of any of the witnesses.

Martin Harris is one of the Three Witnesses of the Book of Mormon.

The Eight Witnesses

The Eight Witnesses of the Book of Mormon are Christian Whitmer, Jacob Whitmer, Peter Whitmer Jr., John Whitmer, Hiram Page, Joseph Smith Sr., Hyrum Smith and Samuel H. Smith. | Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Christian Whitmer — Born Jan. 18, 1798, in Pennsylvania, the eldest of seven children of Peter Sr. and Mary Musselman Whitmer. Baptized April 11, 1830. Moved to Jackson County, Missouri, in 1831. Called to preside over the elders in Missouri in 1832. Moved to Clay County, Missouri, in 1833. Called as a member of the Missouri high council in July 1834. Died in Clay County, Nov. 27, 1835, age 37, the first of all the Book of Mormon witnesses to die.

Jacob Whitmer — Born Jan. 27, 1800, in Pennsylvania. Baptized April 11, 1830. Lived in Jackson, Clay, and Caldwell counties between 1831-1838. Appointed to the Missouri high council in September 1837. Became disaffected from the Church in early 1838. Moved to Richmond, Missouri, where he worked as a farmer and shoemaker. Died in Richmond, Missouri, April 21, 1856, age 56.

Peter Whitmer Jr. — Born Sept. 27, 1809, in Fayette, New York. Called to serve as one of the missionaries to the Lamanites and to journey to Missouri in September 1831. Lived in Jackson County, where he worked as a tailor. Moved to Clay County, Missouri, in 1833. Called to replace his brother, Christian, who had died, on the Missouri high council in January 1836. Died Sept. 22, 1836, in or near Liberty, Missouri, at the age of 26 (five days shy of his 27th birthday), the youngest age to die of all the witnesses.

John Whitmer — Born Aug. 27, 1802, in York, Pennsylvania. Served as a scribe to Joseph Smith. Called as Church historian in April 1831. Appointed assistant counselor in the Missouri presidency in June 1834. Editor of the Latter Day Saints' Messenger and Advocate, 1835-1836. Excommunicated at Far West, Missouri, March 10, 1838. Left Far West but returned after the exodus of the Saints from Missouri. Lived in Far West until his death on July 11, 1878, age 75.

John Whitmer is one of the Eight Witnesses of the Book of Mormon.

Hiram Page — Born in 1800 in Vermont. In 1825 married Catherine Whitmer, daughter of Peter Sr. and Mary Musselman Whitmer. Baptized April 11, 1830. Chastised for receiving and spreading false revelations in September 1831. Lived in Jackson, Clay, and Caldwell counties along with his Whitmer family in-laws, 1831-1838. Became disaffected from the Church in early 1838. Eventually settled near Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where he died Aug. 12, 1852, age 52.

Joseph Smith Sr. — Born July 12, 1771, in Topsfield, Massachusetts, Father of the Prophet and oldest of all the witnesses at the time they saw the plates (age 57). Ordained patriarch to the Church in December 1833. Called to the Kirtland high council in February 1834. Sustained as an "assistant counselor" in the First Presidency in September 1837. Died Sept. 14, 1840, in Nauvoo, Illinois, age 69.

Joseph Smith Sr. is one of the Eight Witnesses of the Book of Mormon. | Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Hyrum Smith — Born Feb. 9, 1800, in Tunbridge, Vermont, one of the six original members of the Church. Called as "assistant counselor" in the First Presidency in September 1837. Sustained as second counselor in the First Presidency in Nov. 1837 and appointed "assistant president" (replacing Oliver Cowdery) in January 1841. Died in Carthage Jail, June 27, 1844, age 44.

Hyrum Smith is one of the Eight Witnesses of the Book of Mormon.

Samuel H. Smith — Born March 13, 1808, in Tunbridge, Vermont, one of the six original members of the Church. Early missionary. Member of the Kirtland high council. Member of the Nauvoo City Council and Nauvoo Legion. Served a short time as a bishop in Nauvoo before moving to Plymouth in the eastern part of Hancock County. Died July 30, 1844, in Nauvoo, Illinois, age 36.

Samuel Smith is one of the Eight Witnesses of the Book of Mormon.

Editor’s note: This was originally published on Nov. 26, 2011, at 12 a.m. and was updated on Jan. 4, 2024.