Atlanta Georgia Temple 2011 rededicatory prayer: ‘A haven of peace’

Following is the text of the dedicatory prayer offered by President Thomas S. Monson to rededicate the Atlanta Georgia Temple on Sunday, May 1, 2011. President Monson wrote the text for the prayer.

The Atlanta Georgia Temple was rededicated on Sunday, May 1, by President Thomas S. Monson. | Photo by Gerry Avant

O God, our Eternal Father, Thou great Elohim, in the name of Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, we come before Thee this sacred and blessed day with bowed heads, full hearts and subdued spirits.

This beautiful temple has been a haven of peace. It has served well. Showing the effects of such service, it became necessary to improve and renovate it. We are grateful for this long-awaited day of rededication, when the renovations have been completed.

Our Father, the Atonement wrought by Thy Son gives purpose to our being and turns our thoughts heavenward. The Plan of Salvation, taught in the temple with simplicity yet with power, serves as a never-failing beacon of divine light to guide our footsteps and keep them constantly on the pathway of eternal life.

The Atlanta Georgia Temple was rededicated on Sunday, May 1, by President Thomas S. Monson, who participated in the original dedication ceremonies June 1-4, 1983. | Photo by Gerry Avant

As we do the work in this temple for those who have gone beyond the veil, we are reminded of the inspired counsel of President Joseph F. Smith, who declared: “Through our efforts in their behalf, their chains of bondage will fall from them, and the darkness surrounding them will clear away, that light may shine upon them; and they shall hear in the spirit world of the work that has been done for them by their children here, and will rejoice.”

We seek to be like Thee, O Father; we seek to pattern our lives after the life of Thy Beloved Son; we desire righteousness for ourselves and for our children and for our children's children.

Our Father, we plead with Thee to make us worthy of those blessings found only in Thy holy temples—those blessings which come to us as the family unit continues forever.

Bless the missionaries of Thy Church that they may proclaim Thy truths with persuasion and power. Protect them, watch over them, and lead them to those whom Thou hast prepared to hear, to believe, and to embrace the gospel of Thy Beloved Son.

Atlanta Georgia Temple | Photo by Gerry Avant

Father in Heaven bless, we pray Thee, the President of the Church and his counselors who comprise the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the Quorums of the Seventy and the Presiding Bishopric with Thy guiding influence and inspiration.

Bless the temple president and his counselors, together with their wives, and all who will assist in the operation of this temple.

We express our gratitude for all those who have participated in the preparations for this day of rededication. We are grateful for those who made possible the open house which preceded this rededication. We ask Thy blessings to attend all those who walked within these sacred walls and felt the spirit of this holy house. May that spirit continue with them.

Now the doors have closed once again to all but Thy faithful Saints, so that within these walls, again hallowed and sanctified, Thy holy work may go forward.

Atlanta Georgia Temple, April 2011 | Photo by Gerry Avant

In the authority of the holy priesthood and in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, we now rededicate this, the Atlanta Georgia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We rededicate it as a house of baptism, a house of endowment, a house of sealing, a house of righteousness, for the living and for the dead.

We pray humbly that Thou wilt accept this edifice. Let Thy blessings be upon it. May Thy Spirit attend and guide all who officiate herein, that holiness will prevail in every room. May all who enter have clean hands and pure hearts. May they be built up in their faith and depart with a feeling of peace, praising Thy holy name.

We rededicate this beautiful structure from the unseen footings to the majestic figure of Moroni crowning its highest point. We dedicate the baptistry, all of the facilities for administering the sacred ordinances, the endowment rooms, the sealing rooms with their sacred altars, and the beautiful celestial room. We dedicate the ground on which this temple stands. We dedicate all ancillary facilities and the beautiful grounds with their lawns, flowers, trees and shrubs. We pray that Thou wilt protect all from any devastating influence, destruction or defacement.

As we rededicate this sacred edifice, we rededicate our very lives to Thee and to Thy work. May we leave Thy house this day with a renewal of faith and with an added spirit of dedication to Thy work and that of Thy Son.

Photo by Gerry Avant

O Holy Father, bless Thy children everywhere with the peace promised by Thy Son — even the peace which passeth understanding. Shield us, we pray, from selfishness or sin and provide the power that we might rise above all that is sordid or below the dignity of Thy children.

And now we rededicate this temple as an abode for Thee and Thy Son. Let Thy glorious light ever shine upon it. Wilt Thou place Thy ratifying seal of approval upon this service and upon all we have done and shall do in this, Thy holy house.

May we, Thy children, merit Thy bounteous blessings and Thy watchful care, we pray, in the name of Thy Beloved Son, even the name of Jesus Christ, the Lord, Amen.

Atlanta Georgia Temple Facts

Gerry Avant, Photos by Gerry Avant

Announced: April 2, 1980

Location: In Sandy Springs, Ga., on the northeastern outskirts of Atlanta, 6450 Barfield Rd.

Site: 9.6 acres

Exterior finish: pre-cast stone walls

Architect: HKS Architects, Inc.

Contractors for 2011 renovation: Jacobsen Construction, Salt Lake City, and Hardin Construction, Atlanta.

Rooms: Baptistry, celestial room, four sealing rooms, four ordinance rooms.

Total floor area: 34,500 square feet

Height of building: 93 feet 3 inches to the tip of the angel Moroni staute.

District: 13 stakes throughout Georgia and three stakes which include small parts of Tennessee, Alabama and North Carolina.

Groundbreaking, site dedication: March 7, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball.

Dedication: June 1-4, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley; 11 sessions. Rededication of baptistry November 1997 by President Gordon B. Hinckley. Rededicated May 1, 2011, by President Thomas S. Monson after extensive renovation, installation of new fire sprinkler system, full replacement of electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems and new roof and water capture system; two sessions.