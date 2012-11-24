Boise Idaho Temple 2012 rededicatory prayer: ‘Again hallowed’

Archives

The First Presidency announced May 10 that the Boise Idaho Temple will be closed for extensive renovation. At the conclusion of the project, the temple will be rededicated.

The Boise Idaho Temple, which was closed for 15 months for renovation, was rededicated by President Thomas S. Monson on Nov. 18, 2012. Following is the text of the prayer offered to rededicate the temple.

Almighty God, Thou great Elohim, in the name of Thy Beloved Son Jesus Christ we bow before Thee this sacred and blessed day with full hearts and grateful spirits.

This beautiful temple has been a haven of peace. It has been the house of the Lord to all who have entered and have felt of its spirit and partaken of the blessings found here. We thank Thee for it and for the accomplishment of Thy divine purposes through it. It has served well.

Showing the effects of such service, it became necessary to improve it, both inside and out. Now the entire structure has been renovated and renewed in an undertaking that makes it more efficient, more attractive and more convenient than ever before.

The doors of this, Thy house, have again been opened to the public. Thousands of visitors have reverently walked within these sacred walls and have felt the spirit of the temple. May that spirit linger long with them.

Now the doors have closed once again to all but Thy faithful Saints, so that within these walls, again hallowed and sanctified, Thy holy work may go forward.

Father, we are thankful that Thou sent to this earth Thine Only Begotten Son, who came into the world to redeem mankind, that all might be saved from the bands of death and, through obedience, obtain eternal life.

We thank Thee for the Prophet Joseph Smith and that Thou did appear to him in person to open the heavens and to restore to the world the knowledge of Thee and Thy Son and Thy holy purposes.

We thank Thee that Thou did reveal Thy priesthood, even the sacred sealing power, so that in this temple and all Thy other holy houses, Thy faithful Saints may be endowed with power from on high and may enter into everlasting covenants.

Father, we seek to be like Thee. We seek to pattern our lives after the life of Thy Son. We desire righteousness for ourselves and our children and our children’s children. We plead with Thee to make us worthy to inherit the fulness of those blessings found only in Thy holy temples — even those blessings which grow out of a continuation of the family unit forever.

Bless Thy messengers of glory — even the missionaries of Thy Church — that they may proclaim with persuasion and power Thy truths. Protect them, watch over them, and lead them to those whom Thou hast prepared to hear, to believe, and to embrace the gospel of Thy Beloved Son.

Father in Heaven, bless the temple president and his counselors, together with their wives, and all who will assist in the operation of this temple.

Bless, we pray Thee, those called to lead Thy Church here upon the earth, that they may have Thy guiding influence and Thy inspiration.

Our Father, strengthen the youth who walk in a world saturated with the sophistries of Satan. Give them the courage to stand firm for truth. Bless them with a lengthened view of their eternal possibilities.

We express our gratitude for all who have participated in the preparations for this day of rededication. They have labored in a spirit of consecration, and the fruits of their labors are beautiful to behold.

Now, our Beloved Father, acting in the authority of the everlasting priesthood and in the sacred name of our Redeemer, Jesus Christ, we rededicate unto Thee and unto Thy Son this, the Boise Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We rededicate it as a house of baptism, a house of endowment, a house of sealing, a house of righteousness — for the living and for the dead.

We humbly pray that Thou wilt accept this edifice and let Thy blessings be and abide upon it. Let Thy Spirit attend and guide all who officiate herein, that holiness will prevail in every room. May all who enter have clean hands and pure hearts. May they be built up in their faith and depart with a feeling of peace.

We dedicate the ground on which this temple stands. We dedicate this structure, from the unseen footings to the very highest point. We dedicate the baptistry, all of the facilities for administering the sacred ordinances, the endowment rooms, the sealing rooms with their sacred altars, and the lovely celestial room, together with all ancillary facilities. We dedicate the beautiful grounds with their lawns, flowers, trees and shrubs. Protect all from any devastating influence, destruction or defacement.

We rededicate this temple as an abode for Thee and Thy Son. Let Thy glorious light ever shine upon it.

Wilt Thou place Thy ratifying seal of approval upon this service of rededication and upon all we have done and will do in this, Thy holy house, which we now present to Thee.

Father, as we rededicate this sacred edifice, we rededicate our very lives to Thee and to Thy work. May we leave Thy house this day with a renewal of faith and with an added spirit of dedication to Thy work and that of Thy Son, we pray, in the name of Thy Beloved Son, even the name of Jesus Christ, our Lord and our Savior, amen.