New stake presidents

Archives

A new stake has been created from the Fagamalo Samoa and Savaii Samos stakes. The Savaii Samoa Pu'apu'a Stake, which includes the Samalaeulu Branch and Lano, Moesavili, Patamea, Pu'apu'a, Saasaai and Saipipi wards, was created by Elder F. Michael Watson of the Seventy and Elder Douglas Jessop, an Area Seventy.

New stake

SAVAII SAMOA PU'APU'A STAKE: (March 19, 2012) President — Lio Isaia, 53, self-employed farmer; wife, Lupe Pu'epu'e Isaia. Counselors — Aileone Stowers, 41, self-employed; wife, Tolovou Stowers. Teleni S. Ta'ala, 39, self-employed farmer; wife, Elisa Utuva Taele Ta'ala.

Stake reorganizations

CORDOBA ARGENTINA WEST STAKE: (May 13, 2012) President — Julio Cesar Villacorta Guzman, 56, regional sub-manager; succeeding Pedro David Agazzani; wife, Virginia Monica Scholz. Counselors — Enrique Orlando Galli, 42, production manager; wife, Fabiola Cordova Moyano. Victor Hugo Spitale, 47, salesman; wife, Miriam Rosa Echegaray Spitale.

DAEJEON KOREA STAKE: (April 29, 2012) President — Eung Jo Kim, 51, principal researcher/group leader for Agency for Defense Development; succeeding Sol Yang Hwan; wife, Kyung Eun Lee. Counselors — Ji Soon Jeong, 59, managing director; wife, Kyoung-Sook Paik. Joonwoo Lee, 36, English instructor at Lee Joonwoo English Academy; wife, Sunyoung Yeo.

MACAPA BRAZIL AMAPA STAKE: (April 15, 2012) President — Rodrigo dos Santos Jansen Rodriquez, 31, administrative manager; succeeding Luiz Teixeira Vasconcelos Filho; wife, Jaciara Souza Jansen. Counselors — Clemilson Carlos Silva dos Santos, 34, professor; wife, Jackeline Calho dos Santos. Deuzimar de Melo Ferreira, 50, employed by Maranata Casa e Construcao; wife, Maria Durvalina Tavares Sarmento.

OSAKA JAPAN SAKAI STAKE: (March 18, 2012) President — Tomoyuki Nakamura, 52, manager; succeeding Shigehiro Sugimoto; wife, Kihara Nakamura. Counselors — Hiroshi Otani, 47, manager; wife, Machii Mikiko Otani. Seiya Komatsu, 35, manager at Eli Lilly and Company; wife, Maiko Mitsunaga Komatsu.

PROVO UTAH GRANDVIEW STAKE: (May 20, 2012) President — Daniel Dyreng Gagon, 53, property manager for Cushman & Wakefield; succeeding Wayne E. Francom; wife, Cynthia Andersen Gagon. Counselors — Ronald James Moore, 55, corporate executive vice president for RBM Building Services; wife, Annette VanBuren Moore. Richard Warren Maw, 54, owner/manager for Utah.com, LLC; wife, Nena Willden Maw.

RIVERDALE UTAH STAKE: (June 3, 2012) President — David C. DeYoung, 54, engineer with Autoliv; succeeding Mitchel C. Shaw; wife, Janalee Wood DeYoung. Counselors — Konel Samuel Banner, 54, chief executive officer for Insta-Fire and president of R.K. Wholesalers, Inc.; wife, Jan Rasmussen Banner. Steven Ross Hancock, 51, financial analyst for Convergys Corp.; wife, Lisa Bouwhuis Hancock.

SALT LAKE MOUNT OLYMPUS STAKE: (May 20, 2012) President — Dennis Lynn Phillips, 56, information technology director for the Church; succeeding Gary L. Crocker; wife, Maylan Lo Phillips. Counselors — Guy Randall Woodbury, 52, vice president at Woodbury Corporation; wife, Carie Lyn Curtis Woodbury. Clark Stevens Lowder, 60, owner of Steven Sales Co.; wife, Marsha Anne Miles Lowder.

SAN PEDRO SULA HONDURAS STAKE: (March 18, 2012) President — Hector Alfredo Manley Casto, 39, coordinator for Seminaries & Institutes; succeeding Jared Roberto Ocampo Martinez; wife, Gladis Margarita Mejia Manley. Counselors — Josue Alvarado Escoto, 34, installation and support chief; wife, Celeste Aida Diaz Alvarado. Salomon Edgardo Arguelles, 48, medical doctor; wife, Ada Maria Lainez Arguelles.

VISTA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (May 20, 2012) President — Mark Hansen Ballif, 44, chief executive officer for Plum Healthcare; succeeding Paul M. Hatch; wife, Julia Warner Ballif. Counselors — C. Tum Vongsawad, 53, chief operating officer for San Diego County Credit Union; wife, Jamie Luanne Janeway Vongsawad. Samuel B. Penrod, 47, human resource manager for the City of San Clemente; wife, LeDawn Walters Penrod.