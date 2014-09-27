Ogden Utah Temple rededicatory prayer: ‘A haven of peace’

Archives

Following is the text of the prayer offered by President Thomas S. Monson to rededicate the Ogden Utah Temple on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014.

O God, our Eternal Father, Thou great Elohim, in the name of Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, we bow before Thee on this sacred occasion with full hearts and grateful spirits.

Father, wilt Thou bless all who have made possible this magnificent temple and all who have participated in the preparations for this day of rededication. The fruits of their labors are indeed wonderful to behold.

This beautiful temple has been a haven of peace. It has served well. Showing the effects of such service, it became necessary to renovate and improve it. We are grateful for this long-awaited day of rededication, when the renovations have been completed.

Father, we thank Thee for sacred ordinances, so that in this temple and in all Thy holy temples, Thy faithful Saints may be endowed with power from on high and may enter into everlasting covenants.

We pray that Thou wilt bless with Thy guiding influence the president of this temple and his counselors, the matron and her assistants, together with all others who will serve in any capacity.

Now, our Beloved Father, acting in the authority of the everlasting priesthood and in the sacred name of our Redeemer, Jesus Christ, we rededicate unto Thee and unto Thy Son this, the Ogden Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We rededicate it as a house of baptism, a house of endowment, a house of sealing, a house of righteousness — for the living and for the dead.

We humbly pray that Thou wilt accept this edifice and let Thy blessings be and abide upon it. Let Thy Spirit attend and guide all who officiate herein, that holiness will prevail in every room.

We rededicate this structure from the unseen footings to the very highest point, the baptistry, all of the facilities for administering the sacred ordinances, the endowment rooms, the sealing rooms with their sacred altars, and the lovely celestial room, together with all ancillary facilities. We include the beautiful grounds with their lawns, flowers, trees and shrubs. Protect all from any devastating influence, destruction or defacement.

We rededicate this temple as an abode for Thee and Thy Son. Let Thy glorious light ever shine upon it.

As we rededicate the temple, we also rededicate the adjacent tabernacle, its grounds and all of its facilities. May it continue to serve as a gathering place for Thy Saints where they may worship Thee and where they may socialize together in bonds of friendship. May it be safeguarded from vandalism, fire, storm or any untoward event.

Father, wilt Thou place Thy ratifying seal of approval upon this service of rededication and upon all we have done and will do in this, Thy Holy House, which we now present to Thee.

We express our love to Thee and to Thy Beloved Son, our Redeemer, through whose atoning sacrifice have come the blessings of Thy work and Thy glory in bringing to pass the immortality and eternal life of man.

We bow before Thee in faith and reverence, in the name of our Lord and Savior, even Jesus Christ, amen.