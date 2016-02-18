New mission presidents called to Hawaii, Canada and other missions

Archives

Eight new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Click here to view all 2016 mission president assignments.

James Henry Bekker, 60, and Delsie Anne Johansen Bekker, five children, Neff’s Canyon Ward, Salt Lake Mount Olympus Stake: Hawaii Honolulu Mission, succeeding President Stephen R. Warner and Sister Elizabeth Warner. Brother Bekker serves as a YSA adviser and is a former stake president, bishop, stake executive secretary and missionary in the Japan Tokyo Mission. Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs, University of Utah School of Dentistry. Born in Salt Lake City to Henry Bekker and Louise Thomas Bekker Neel.

Sister Bekker serves as a stake Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker and is a former ward Relief Society president, and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidency counselor. Born in Salt Lake City to Johan Armand Johansen and Hildur Fluge Johansen.

Brian Corey Cuvelier, 46, and Wendi Sue Manwaring Cuvelier, four children, Davis Ward, Woodland California Stake: Brazil Curitiba South Mission, succeeding President Leonel R. Fernandes and Sister Florbela Fernandes. Brother Cuvelier serves as a stake president and is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo South Mission. Region general manager, Shell Oil Company. Born in Los Angeles, California, to Heinz Joachim Cuvelier and JoAnn Leslie Jarnecke Cuvelier.

Sister Cuvelier serves as a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and is a former ward Primary president, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, gospel doctrine teacher and Young Women adviser. Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Jay Richard Manwaring and Lola Anna Held Manwaring.

Robert Maurice Haynie, 62, and Ruth Elizabeth Peterson Haynie, four children, Carkeek Park Ward, Seattle Washington Shoreline Stake: California Los Angeles Mission, succeeding President David N Weidman and Sister Rachel Weidman. Brother and Sister Haynie serve as temple ordinance workers. Brother Haynie serves as a director of public affairs and is a former stake president, bishop, ward mission leader and missionary in the Japan Nagoya Mission. Executive Director—Investments, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Born in Seattle, Washington, to Hale Theron Haynie and Norma Elizabeth Peterson Haynie.

Sister Haynie is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, director of public affairs and temple preparation teacher. Born in Magrath, Alberta, Canada, to Eldon McBride Peterson and Mirra Heninger Peterson.

Kibamba Alfred Kyungu, 49, and Kabulo Lucie Malale Kyungu, three children, Limete Ward, Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Mbuji-Mayi Mission. Brother Kyungu serves as an Area Seventy and is a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, district executive secretary, district clerk and ward Sunday School president. Regional director, Seminaries and Institutes. Born in Kamina, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Domitien Kyungu Nkimba and Celestine Ngoy Mbuyu.

Sister Kyungu is a former stake Relief Society secretary, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, Relief Society, Sunday School and Primary teacher, and Young Women adviser. Born in Likasi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Arthur Malale Sancky and Vicky Ilunga Nsungu.

Rocky Kellett Maughan, 59, and Dixie Ann Stirland Maughan, four children, Logan River 4th Ward, Logan Utah Stake: Philippines Cebu East Mission, succeeding President Richard L. Tanner and Sister Janet Tanner. Brother Maughan is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop and missionary in the California Fresno Mission. Teacher, Cache County School District. Born in Logan, Utah, to Gene Boswell Maughan and Jeanne Kellett Maughan.

Sister Maughan serves as a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and is a former ward Relief Society president, activities day leader and Church-service missionary. Born in Logan, Utah, to Oral Fred Stirland and Carol Aller Stirland.

George Colin Pattison, 49, and Lisa Dolores Downey Pattison, five children, Kennebecasis Ward, Saint John New Brunswick Stake: Canada Edmonton Mission, succeeding President Larry G. Manion and Sister Gail Manion. Brother Pattison serves as a mission presidency counselor and is a former stake president, bishop, stake and ward Young Men president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Utah Ogden Mission. President and owner, Pattison Financial Group. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada to Colin R. Pattison and Mabel L. Pattison.

Sister Pattison is a former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, Relief Society teacher and missionary in the Canada Halifax Mission. Born in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada to Damon M. Downey and Alice L Downey.

Kip G. Thompson, 59, and Leesa Colleen Anderson Thompson, five children, Alpine Cove Ward, Alpine Utah North Stake: South Africa Durban Mission, succeeding President John A. Zackrison and Sister Dorothy Zackrison. Brother Thompson is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, stake Young Men president, ward mission leader, gospel doctrine teacher and missionary in the France Toulouse Mission. President of Global Consulting at T3 Advisors. Born in Salt Lake City to Elmer Gilbert Thompson and Doris Josephine Fresh Thompson.

Sister Thompson is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary presidency counselor, and stake activities committee chair. Born in Nephi, Utah, to Grant Dale Anderson and Colleen Louise Curtis Anderson.

Jack Ross Williams, 63, and Lisa Marie Smith Williams, four children, Elk Grove Park Ward, Elk Grove California Stake: Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission, succeeding President Raymond A. Cutler and Sister Laurie Cutler. Brother Williams serves as ward mission leader and is a former stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop and missionary in the Germany Hamburg Mission. Owner, Smog ‘N Go, LLC. Born in Santa Barbara, California, to Dean Culbertson Williams and Joan Ross Armstrong.

Sister Williams serves as a ward missionary and is a former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, seminary teacher, Young Women adviser and missionary in the Germany Hamburg Mission. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Freeman Robert Smith and Teruko Nakayama Smith.