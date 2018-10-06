See all the talk summaries and photo galleries from October 2018 general conference

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in the 188th Semiannual General Conference Oct. 6-7 in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Latter-day Saints also watched or listened from chapels and homes around the world.
Here is a complete index of talk summaries, session recaps and photo galleries from the sessions.
Saturday morning session:
- President Russell M. Nelson: Opening remarks
- Elder Quentin L. Cook: ‘Deep and Lasting Conversion to Heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ’
- Brother M. Joseph Brough: ‘Lift Up Your Head and Rejoice’
- Elder Steven R. Bangerter: ‘Laying the Foundation of a Great Work’
- Elder Ronald A. Rasband: ‘Be Not Troubled’
- Elder David A. Bednar: ‘Gather Together in One All Things in Christ’
- President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Truth and the Plan’
Saturday afternoon session:
- 7 General Authority Seventies released and given emeritus status
- Elder D. Todd Christofferson: ‘Firm and Steadfast in the Faith of Christ’
- Bishop Dean M. Davies: ‘Come, Listen to a Prophet’s Voice’
- Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘One in Christ’
- Elder Gerrit W. Gong: ‘Our Campfire of Faith’
- Elder Paul B. Pieper: ‘Taking Upon Us the Name of Jesus Christ’
- Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Believe, Love, Do’
General women’s session:
- Sister Joy D. Jones: ‘For Him’Sister Michelle D. Craig: ‘Divine Discontent’
- Sister Cristina B. Franco: ‘The Joy of Unselfish Service’
- President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Women and Gospel Learning in the Home’
- President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Parents and Children’
- President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Sisters’ Participation in the Gathering of Israel’
Sunday morning session:
- President M. Russell Ballard: ‘The Vision of the Redemption of the Dead’
- Sister Bonnie H. Cordon: ‘Becoming a Shepherd’
- Elder Jeffrey R. Holland: ‘The Ministry of Reconciliation’
- Elder Shayne M. Bowen: ‘The Role of the Book of Mormon in Conversion’
- Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘Wounded’
- President Russell M. Nelson: ‘The correct name of the Church’
Sunday afternoon session:
- President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Try, Try, Try’
- Brother Brian K. Ashton: ‘The Father’
- Elder Robert C. Gay: ‘Taking Upon Ourselves the Name of Jesus Christ’
- Elder Matthew L. Carpenter: ‘Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?’
- Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Choose You This Day’
- Elder Jack N. Gerard: ‘Now is the Time’
- Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘Shepherding Souls’
- President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Becoming Exemplary Latter-day Saints’
- President Nelson announces plans to build 12 new temples
