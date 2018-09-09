President Nelson turns 94 today — here are 31 unique photos to celebrate his life

Sept. 9, 2018, marks the 94th birthday of President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In his 94 years of life, President Nelson has accomplished many remarkable things. Some of those include raising ten children with his late wife Dantzel, graduating first in his class from medical school at the age of 22 and visiting 133 countries during his call as Apostle.

Since his call as president of the Church eight months ago, President Nelson has also visited 9 countries, including his visit last week to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Here are some additional numbers that have defined his life, work and service:

Years he's been alive: 94

President Russell M. Nelson was set apart as the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 14, after serving 34 years in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News, Deseret News

Elder Russell M. Nelson plays horseshoes. | Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

President Russell M. Nelson salmon fishing in Ketchikan, Alaska, in July 2016. | Courtesy of Nelson family

President Russell M. Nelson sits down with a puzzle in his spare time. | Courtesy of Nelson family

Years married to the late Sister Dantzel Nelson: 59

Russell and Dantzel Nelson cut their wedding cake on Aug. 31, 1945. | Courtesy of Nelson family

Dantzel White Nelson and Russell M. Nelson. | Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder Russell M. Nelson and his first wife, Sister Dantzel White Nelson, who died in 2005. | Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Years married to Sister Wendy Nelson: 12

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Watson Nelson, at Machu Picchu. | Courtesy of Nelson family

Sister Wendy Watson Nelson and President Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak during Family Discovery Day at RootsTech on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson and Sister Wendy Watson Nelson in Pennsylvania at the dedication of the newly developed Priesthood Restoration Site in 2015. | Courtesy of Nelson family

Number of children: 10

President Russell M. Nelson and family. | Provided by the Nelson family

President Russell M. Nelson with family. | Courtesy of Nelson family

Nelson family ski outing. | Provided by the Nelson family

Number of grandchildren: 57

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Watson Nelson, with family at the temple. | Courtesy of Nelson family

Number of great-grandchildren: 119

President Russell M. Nelson with a granddaughter. | Courtesy of Nelson family

Nelson family, Nelson family

President Russell M. Nelson with a grandson. | Courtesy of Nelson family

President Russell M. Nelson and a great grandson. | Courtesy of Nelson family

President Russell M. Nelson with a great-grandchild. | Courtesy of Nelson family

President Russell M. Nelson with daughter Sylvia and great grandchildren. | Courtesy of Nelson family

President Russell M. Nelson shows his phone to a great-granddaughter. | Courtesy of Nelson family

Family photo of the Nelsons. | Provided by the Nelson family

Heart surgeries performed: nearly 7,000

Dr. Russell M. Nelson during an operation. | Courtesy of Nelson family

Late Church President Spencer W. Kimball speaks with Elder Russell M. Nelson, who performed life-saving open-heart surgery on President Kimball and now has followed in his footsteps to become president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Courtesy of Nelson family

Dr. Russell M. Nelson performs cardiac surgery. | Courtesy of Nelson family

Dr. Russell M. Nelson holds a model of the human heart. | Courtesy of Nelson family

Years served as an Apostle: 34

President Russell M. Nelson stands in his office in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Russell M. Nelson talks about the change in ages for missionaries after the Saturday morning session of general conference Saturday, Oct. 6, 2012. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Watson Nelson, at the dedication of the Brigham City Temple. | Courtesy of Nelson family