President Nelson turns 94 today — here are 31 unique photos to celebrate his life
By Church News Archives
Sept. 9, 2018, marks the 94th birthday of President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In his 94 years of life, President Nelson has accomplished many remarkable things. Some of those include raising ten children with his late wife Dantzel, graduating first in his class from medical school at the age of 22 and visiting 133 countries during his call as Apostle.
Since his call as president of the Church eight months ago, President Nelson has also visited 9 countries, including his visit last week to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Here are some additional numbers that have defined his life, work and service:
Years he's been alive: 94
Years married to the late Sister Dantzel Nelson: 59
Years married to Sister Wendy Nelson: 12
Number of children: 10
Number of grandchildren: 57
Number of great-grandchildren: 119
Heart surgeries performed: nearly 7,000
Years served as an Apostle: 34
