Raleigh North Carolina Temple rededicatory prayer: President Ballard’s prayer includes this important counsel from President Nelson

A capstone on the exterior of the Raleigh North Carolina Temple commemorates both the 1999 dedication and the Oct. 13, 2019, rededication of the temple.

The following is the text to the prayer offered by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, to rededicate the Raleigh North Carolina Temple on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Our gracious Father in Heaven, thou Almighty Elohim, with deep love and reverence for Thee and Thy Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, we Thy children join together to rededicate the beautiful Raleigh North Carolina Temple.

We are grateful to dedicate all of the architectural upgrades including the additional offices, new vestibule, the 10-foot raised tower, the raised ceilings, and centered windows in the sealing rooms, the new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and the beautiful redecorated walls, woodwork and paintings throughout the temple.

Twenty years ago, President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the temple. We include in this rededication today all the blessings he promised at that time on the temple including the blessings on the families in this temple district, and on Thy work throughout the world.

Today we rededicate this temple at the direction of President Russell M. Nelson. Heavenly Father, we include President Nelson’s recent counsel that, “The ordinances of the temple and the covenants (we) make (here) are key to strengthening (our lives), (our) marriage and family, and (our) ability to resist the attacks of the adversary.” Heavenly Father, may this be granted to each one of us on this day of rededication.

North Carolina’s first and only temple — the Raleigh North Carolina Temple — was rededicated by President M. Russell Ballard on Oct. 13, 2019. | Credit: Jason Swensen

We ask Thee dear Father for heavenly protection to be over this temple that the sacred work of salvation for the living and for the deceased may continue here uninterrupted from this day forward. Heavenly Father, please temper the weather from storms and watch over the temple and grounds that they may remain clean and beautiful.

May Thy children come here often to make covenants and receive their own ordinances and also do this for their kindred dead. Help Thy children in this temple district keep Thy commandments, preparing them for all the promised blessings to become worthy of Thy holy presence.

Please bless all who are called to serve here in any capacity, particularly the temple presidency, the matrons, and her assistants. Bless those who prepare for and administer the ordinances for Thy children that come here. May they serve one another with love and with reverence for Thee and Thy Beloved Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Please also bless all Thy children throughout the world to come to understand the significance of the eternal blessings available to those who serve and honor Thee on both sides of the veil. May Thy work proceed here as Thou hast revealed to Thy prophet, President Joseph F. Smith in the 138th Section of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Father, we know that many of Thy children suffer greatly for one reason or another. Please give unto them comfort and peace and bless us to help do what we can to help lift their burdens. Help us Father to share the fulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ, with all we come in contact within our daily lives.

And now as Thy apostle acting in the authority of the everlasting Melchizedek Priesthood, and in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, I consecrate and rededicate all the improvements mentioned to Thee and to Thy Beloved Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. Bless in every way, Father, this Raleigh North Carolina Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bless Thy children with hearts filled with love for Thee and Thy Beloved Son as they rejoice today to have their temple available for their own ordinances and the sacred work for their families and extended families.

Latter-day Saints wait outside to enter the Raleigh North Carolina Temple on Oct. 13, 2019. The 20-year-old edifice was rededicated by President M. Russell Ballard. | Credit: Jason Swensen

Dear Heavenly Father, we love thee and acknowledge Thy hand in all things in our lives. We rededicate Thy temple to Thee and with deep gratitude we thank Thee for Thy Beloved Son, whose atoning sacrifice makes it possible to repent and be forgiven of our sins and be worthy of the ordinances and covenants of the temple which are efficacious in this world, and the spirit world beyond the veil. We join together in offering this prayer of rededication with our hearts filled with love for Thee, dear Father, for which we humbly pray in the sacred name of Thy Beloved Son, our Savior Jesus Christ, amen.