Leaders & Ministry

Watch: President Russell M. Nelson's historic meeting with Pope Francis

President M. Russell Ballard, left, and President Russell M. Nelson, right, talk in a Church News vi
President M. Russell Ballard, left, and President Russell M. Nelson, right, talk in a Church News video about meeting with Pope Francis. Screenshot
By Church News Staff

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a historic visit to the Vatican on Saturday, March 9. His meeting with Pope Francis marked the first time a Latter-day Saint leader has had a formal audience with the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

A new Church News video from Rome, titled "The Prophet and the Pope," captures the church president's reaction to the historic meeting.

"We had a most cordial, unforgettable experience with His Holiness," President Nelson said after the meeting.

President Nelson dedicated the Rome Italy Temple the following day. All 15 members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were in Rome this weekend.

