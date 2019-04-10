First Presidency message on resurrection of Jesus Christ offers hope this Easter season

Following is the 2019 First Presidency Easter message released by President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring:

“‘He is risen’ (Matthew 28:6)! This is the glorious message of Easter and great reminder of the victory of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. The Savior was resurrected, as we all will be. He suffered so that He could succor us in all of our trials. He paid the ransom for us as Heavenly Father’s children so that we could be delivered from death and sin. The ‘lively hope’ (1 Peter 1:3) we are given by the resurrection is our conviction that death is not the conclusion but a necessary step from mortality to immortality. We should all praise God for the assured resurrection that makes our mortal separations temporary and gives us the hope and strength to carry on. We thank God for his Son, for his mission in mortality, and for his ministry as the resurrected Lord. We testify that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the Living God. He is our Creator, Savior and Redeemer, Advocate with the Father, and Deliverer. One day He will return to rule and reign as King of kings and Lord of lords."