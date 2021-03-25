First Presidency 2021 Easter message: ‘We joyfully proclaim, solemnly testify’

20131006 A young girl looks at the Christus statue inside the Temple Square North Visitors Center during the afternoon session of the 183rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in Salt Lake City.

A new Bible video, produced by the Church, portrays the resurrected Savior appearing to Mary.

The Christus statue inside the north visitors center on Temple Square during the devotional. Gérald Jean Caussé First Counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, speaks at a CES devotional for young adults ages 18 through 30, both married and single in the Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, released the 2021 First Presidency Easter Message on Thursday, March 25:

At this Easter Season, we gratefully commemorate the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We joyfully proclaim and solemnly testify that because of Jesus Christ, we will all live again.

The Christus statue inside the north visitors center on Temple Square. The Christus statue on Temple Square. | Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Central to God’s eternal plan is the mission of His Son, Jesus Christ. He came to redeem God’s children. Through the Savior’s Atonement, resurrection and immortality became a reality for all and eternal life became a possibility for all who would qualify. Jesus declared:

“I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.” (John 11:25–26)

Thanks be to God for the Atonement of Jesus Christ and for His gift of resurrection!