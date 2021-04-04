President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Christ Is Risen; Faith in Him Will Move Mountains’

Notable quotes:
“The blessings of the gospel are for every race, language and people. The Church of Jesus Christ is a global Church. Jesus Christ is our leader.”
“Faith in Jesus Christ is the foundation of all belief and the conduit of divine power.”
“The Lord does not require perfect faith for us to have access to His perfect power. But He does ask us to believe.”
Summary points:
- Faith in Jesus Christ is the greatest power available in this life.
- Faith is the power that enables the unlikely to accomplish the impossible.
- With faith in Jesus Christ, God’s children can move the mountains in their lives.
Talk summary:
“My dear brothers and sisters, my call to you this Easter morning is to start today to increase your faith. Through your faith, Jesus Christ will increase your ability to move the mountains in your life (1 Nephi 7:12), even though your personal challenges may loom as large as Mount Everest.”
To do anything well requires effort. Becoming a true disciple of Jesus Christ is no exception. First, study. Become an engaged learner. Second, choose to believe in Jesus Christ. Third, act in faith. Fourth, partake of sacred ordinances worthily. And fifth, ask your Heavenly Father, in the name of Jesus Christ, for help.
“Faith takes work. Receiving revelation takes work. … Do not minimize the faith you already have. It takes faith to join the Church and remain faithful.
“It takes faith to follow prophets rather than pundits and popular opinion. It takes faith to serve a mission during a pandemic. … It takes faith to teach the gospel to children in a secular world. It takes faith to plead for the life of a loved one, and even more faith to accept a disappointing answer.”
On this Easter Sunday, “with my deep feelings of love and gratitude, I declare my witness that Jesus Christ is indeed risen. He is risen to lead His Church.”
In the news:
- In a video message on Palm Sunday, President Nelson invited all to feel “the peace and hope of Easter” by focusing on the Savior.
- During a special, virtual family Christmas devotional to his large and growing posterity on Dec. 20, 2020, President Nelson spoke of joy.
- President Nelson offered the concluding address of the First Presidency Christmas Devotional on Dec. 6, 2020. He said there is “nothing more important we can do this Christmas” than to focus on the Savior.
- President Nelson shared “a fast-acting, long-lasting spiritual remedy” with the world on Nov. 20, 2020. He later expressed gratitude to all who responded to his invitation to #GiveThanks.
- In his three years as leader of the nearly 17 million Latter-day Saints worldwide, President Nelson has traveled extensively, changed Church organization and issued several historic invitations.
About the speaker:
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018.
- He was a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for 34 years.
- A renowned surgeon, President Nelson assisted on the first-ever human open-heart surgery with a heart-lung machine. In June 2018, the University of Utah honored President Nelson with an endowed chair in surgery.
- He and his late wife, Sister Dantzel White Nelson, who died in 2005, have 10 children, 57 grandchildren, and 140 great-grandchildren.
- He married Sister Wendy Watson in 2006.
- President Nelson turned 96 years old on Sept. 9, 2020.
Recently on social:
- “As we near the end of a challenging year, one that may feel to many as a time of uncertainty and darkness,” President Nelson wrote on Dec. 21, the day of the winter solstice, “Let us never forget that the light of hope still shines brightly.”
- On Jan. 19, President Nelson posted a picture of him receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and said that “vaccinations administered by competent medical professionals protect health and preserve life.”
- President Nelson invited all to #GiveThanks for seven days in November, and to thank God through daily prayer.