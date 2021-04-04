President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Christ Is Risen; Faith in Him Will Move Mountains’

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday morning session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' 191st Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2021.

Notable quotes:

“The blessings of the gospel are for every race, language and people. The Church of Jesus Christ is a global Church. Jesus Christ is our leader.”

“Faith in Jesus Christ is the foundation of all belief and the conduit of divine power.”

“The Lord does not require perfect faith for us to have access to His perfect power. But He does ask us to believe.”

Summary points:

Faith in Jesus Christ is the greatest power available in this life.

Faith is the power that enables the unlikely to accomplish the impossible.

With faith in Jesus Christ, God’s children can move the mountains in their lives.

Talk summary:

“My dear brothers and sisters, my call to you this Easter morning is to start today to increase your faith. Through your faith, Jesus Christ will increase your ability to move the mountains in your life (1 Nephi 7:12), even though your personal challenges may loom as large as Mount Everest.”

To do anything well requires effort. Becoming a true disciple of Jesus Christ is no exception. First, study. Become an engaged learner. Second, choose to believe in Jesus Christ. Third, act in faith. Fourth, partake of sacred ordinances worthily. And fifth, ask your Heavenly Father, in the name of Jesus Christ, for help.

“Faith takes work. Receiving revelation takes work. … Do not minimize the faith you already have. It takes faith to join the Church and remain faithful.

“It takes faith to follow prophets rather than pundits and popular opinion. It takes faith to serve a mission during a pandemic. … It takes faith to teach the gospel to children in a secular world. It takes faith to plead for the life of a loved one, and even more faith to accept a disappointing answer.”

On this Easter Sunday, “with my deep feelings of love and gratitude, I declare my witness that Jesus Christ is indeed risen. He is risen to lead His Church.”

“As we near the end of a challenging year, one that may feel to many as a time of uncertainty and darkness,” President Nelson wrote on Dec. 21, the day of the winter solstice, “Let us never forget that the light of hope still shines brightly.”

On Jan. 19, President Nelson posted a picture of him receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and said that “vaccinations administered by competent medical professionals protect health and preserve life.”