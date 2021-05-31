Menu
Church History

See a map of where Doctrine and Covenants sections were received or recorded

Here’s how many sections or declarations were received in each place

The cover of the Doctrine and Covenants is pictured. The book is scripture of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Credit: Graphic by Aaron Thorup
By David Schneider
David Schneider is a managing editor of the Church News.

The 138 sections and two declarations that constitute the Doctrine and Covenants were received or recorded in eight U.S. states.

The earliest portion, section 2, comes from the angel Moroni’s visit to Joseph Smith during the night of Sept. 21, 1823.

The latest, Official Declaration 2, is dated June 1, 1978. The revelation affirms the opportunity for men of all races to receive the priesthood.

Here’s how many sections or declarations were received in each place:

Map shows where Doctrine and Covenants sections were received or recorded. | Credit: Graphic by Aaron Thorup
