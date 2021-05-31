See a map of where Doctrine and Covenants sections were received or recorded
David Schneider is a managing editor of the Church News.
The 138 sections and two declarations that constitute the Doctrine and Covenants were received or recorded in eight U.S. states.
The earliest portion, section 2, comes from the angel Moroni’s visit to Joseph Smith during the night of Sept. 21, 1823.
The latest, Official Declaration 2, is dated June 1, 1978. The revelation affirms the opportunity for men of all races to receive the priesthood.
Here’s how many sections or declarations were received in each place:
