Video: While visiting Liberty Jail, Elder Cook reflects on life and teachings of the Prophet Joseph Smith

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stands in the Historic Liberty Jail in Liberty, Missouri, on Friday, May 28, 2021.

From December 1838 to April 1839 the Prophet Joseph Smith was unjustly confined to Liberty Jail in Missouri. While incarcerated, Joseph pled with the Lord on behalf of the suffering Latter-day Saints; the Lord’s answer is recorded in Doctrine and Covenants 121.

On May 28, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve visited Liberty Jail — where he reflected on the life and teachings of Joseph Smith and read from the Doctrine and Covenants. His visit is featured in this new Church News video, titled “Be of Good Cheer.”

“I think in the end, this is a place where we recognize the depths of the hardships and yet the sacredness of the Doctrine and Covenants sections,” said Elder Cook. “The revelations that came to him are powerful and bless us and give us hope. What a remarkable history, what a remarkable blessing it is to us.”

