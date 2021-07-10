In honor of Emma Smith’s birthday, read these 4 articles about her

Emma Smith's second burial site is next to Joseph in the Smith Cemetery in Nauvoo, Illinois, shown here in 2008. Emma is on the far right, Joseph in the middle, his brother Hyrum is at the far left. Her first burial site was in the brick vault in front of the Homestead.

A statue of Joseph and Emma Smith in the home of Eldred G. Smith, patriarch to the Church emeritus. President Thomas S. Monson stopped by for a short visit on Eldred G. Smith’s 105th birthday at the Smiths’ home Monday, Jan. 9, 2012.

Photograph shows Emma Smith holding her infant son, David Hyrum Smith, who was born after the martyrdom of his father, Joseph Smith.

The statue of Joseph and Emma in the Monument to Women, in Nauvoo, Illinois.

Emma Hale Smith was born on July 10, 1804, in her family’s log home near the banks of the Susquehanna River in a community then known as Harmony, Pennsylvania.

The Lord called her an “elect lady” in Doctrine and Covenants 25, she compiled the Church’s first hymnbook, helped with the translation of the Book of Mormon, was the first president of the Relief Society organization and supported her husband Joseph Smith Jr. in his call as the prophet of the Church.

Here are several articles from the Church News archives about Emma, including more about where she grew up, notable events and photos from the places she lived, a history of the Church’s first hymnbooks and what historians want people to know about her.

Flowers bloom around the rebuilt home of Joseph and Emma Smith in 2018 at the Priesthood Restoration Site in Oakland Township, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. | Credit: Kenneth Mays

In a town then known as Harmony, Pennsylvania, some 150 miles southeast of Palmrya, New York, Emma Hale Smith spent her childhood and later met Joseph Smith. Harmony was where the young couple lived for several years, where Emma had their first baby and also where the bulk of the Book of Mormon was translated. The maple grove where on May 15, 1829, Joseph and Oliver Cowdery prayed for guidance about baptism is also located in Harmony. John the Baptist appeared to them and restored the Aaronic Priesthood. The Church has rebuilt the homes of Emma’s parents and where Emma and Joseph lived.

The Mansion House in Nauvoo, Illinois, in 2013. It’s one of the places were Joseph and Emma Smith lived. | Credit: Kenneth Mays

From Pennsylvania, where she was born and met Joseph Smith, to New York and later Kirtland, Ohio, and Nauvoo, Illinois, she moved many times in her life as she worked to support her husband, raise a family and serve in the Church.

Emma Hale Smith’s 1835 collection of sacred hymns included 90 hymns. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Emma’s assignment to compile a hymnbook was unique at the time, and two of the hymnbooks she worked on were published by the Church. There’s not much of a paper trail for hymn submissions, historians say, and a submission sent to Emma in response to Emma’s call for hymns is in the recent Joseph Smith Papers volume.

Portrait of Emma Smith, September 1842. | Credit: Courtesy Community of Christ Library-Archives, Licensed to Joseph Smith Papers Project

