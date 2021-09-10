Timeline: Key 9/11 events involving the Church, its leaders and members

Police Officers of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey carry an American flag that flew over at the World Trade Center towers during a ceremony marking the 11th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Justin Lane, Pool)

A military escort stands at attention as President Bush and first lady Laura Bush observe a moment of silence after laying a memorial wreath in a reflecting pool at ground zero Sunday, Sept 10, 2006. Bush was in New York to help commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Thousands turn out to pay respects and to remember those lost in Tuesday's terrorist attacks, at the Salt Lake City LDS Tabernacle. Photo by Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News.

President Gordon b. Hinckley meets in the White House with Pres. Bush Sept. 20, 2201 with other religious leaders concerning the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on America.

20150827 President Gordon B. Hinckley addresses the memorial service in honor of those who died in the terrorist attack on the United States Sept. 11, 2001.

People make their way amid debris near the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)

An American flag at ground zero on the evening of Sept. 11, 2001 after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

On Sept. 11, 2001, and the immediate aftermath, the Church began to offer comfort, support and aid where it could. Take a look at the timeline of key events involving the Church and its leaders and members in the 10 days after the attacks.

Sept. 11 — Five Latter-day Saints die in the day’s terrorist attacks.

Mary Alice Wahlstrom, of Kaysville, Utah, and her daughter, Carolyn Beung, of Los Angeles, California, are killed as passengers aboard one of the airplanes that crashed into the World Trade Center towers.

Ivan Carpio, a native of Peru working in the North Tower’s top-floor restaurant, dies in the attacks that resulted in the collapse of the two towers.

Rhonda Sue Ridge Rasmussen, from Crystal City, Virginia, a civil service worker in the Pentagon, and Brady Howell, of Mount Vernon, Virginia, also at the Pentagon working in the Chief of Naval Intelligence Office, are killed.

Sept. 11 — An estimated 1,000 Latter-day Saints work on Manhattan Island, including 50 in the World Trade Center and 200 across the street in the World Financial Complex; 3,500 members live in the area of the World Trade Center in the New York New York Stake. Some 20 of the 50 working in the World Trade Center don’t go to work that day because of illness, working late the night before or a sudden change in schedule, note local Church leaders. The New York attacks result in temporary displacement of only 10 members, including four missionaries residing in the lockdown area near ground zero.

Sept. 11 — The First Presidency releases a statement after the day’s attacks, expressing sympathy, offering prayers and making relief assistance available. The Church promptly donates $160,000 to assist the American Red Cross — $150,000 to the national office to assist with search and rescue work, emergency food and shelter and other needs at the attack sites, with $10,000 to the Salt Lake chapter to help stranded travelers with food and shelter.

Sept. 11 — At the Tabernacle, President Gordon B. Hinckley turns a private performance by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square into an evening memorial service, offering remarks, including “there is shining through the heavy overcast of fear and anger the solemn and wonderful image of the Son of God, the Savior of the World, the Prince of Peace, the Exemplar of universal love.”

Sept. 14 — The Tabernacle hosts a pair of memorial services — at 10 a.m. and noon — held in response to U.S. President George W. Bush’s call for a national day of prayer and remembrance. President Hinckley offers remarks as “balm for wounded hearts,” with all three members of the First Presidency praying during the service. Several Apostles read from the Bible, the Tabernacle Choir sings hymns of patriotism, hope and comfort, and the Nauvoo Bell tolls for three minutes. The services are carried by the Church’s satellite system.

Thousands of people gathered in the Tabernacle on Temple Square for one of two National Day of Prayer services on Sept. 14, 2001. The services memorialized those killed in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, and featured prayers for comfort and healing. | Credit: Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News

Sept. 14 — President Hinckley advises grieving Americans to find refuge in the Lord as he is interviewed via satellite on the CNN program “Larry King Live.” Also taking questions from callers, the Prophet says the 9/11 aftermath provides “a day of spiritual renewal for Americans.”

Sept. 16 — Following the First Presidency’s suggestion, sacrament meetings become memorial services and a time for expressions of faith in the atoning sacrifice of the Son of God. Prayers, music and talks reflect sorrow for those who have lost loved ones and the promise of the immortality of the soul.

Sept. 20 — President Hinckley is among 26 religious leaders from across the country meeting at the White House and providing a collective public statement on 9/11. They later meet with Bush, who references the statement later that evening when speaking before a joint session of Congress.