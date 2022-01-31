Video: What Elder Christofferson and the Mormon Battalion teach about faith-filled action

In this Church News video titled "Faith-Filled Action," Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles salutes the members of the Mormon Battalion, "for a tremendous model of faith-filled and faith-based action."

Thousands gathered in Old Town San Diego on Sunday, Jan. 29, to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the arrival of the Mormon Battalion in San Diego.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said Latter-day Saints today can take courage in the battalion’s example.

Church News video, titled “Faith-Filled Action,” highlights images from a commemorative program honoring the more than 500 men and women who, at the request of the United States government and with the encouragement of the Prophet Brigham Young, made the grueling march from Council Bluffs, Iowa, to San Diego, California, in 1846 during the Mexican-American War.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the arrival of the Mormon Battalion in San Diego at Old Town San Diego Historical Park on Jan. 29 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The video features interviews with Elder Christofferson and the leaders of the Mormon Battalion Historic Site, President Brent L. Top and Sister Wendy C. Top.

“I salute them, the members of the Mormon Battalion, for a tremendous model of faith-filled and faith-based action,” Elder Christofferson said.