Church publishes first photo of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with new member Elder Kearon

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published a new photo of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The photo is the first to include Elder Patrick Kearon following his call to serve in the quorum.

Elder Kearon was set apart as a member of the quorum on Dec. 7, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson. This call to serve came following the death of the then-acting president of the quorum, President M. Russell Ballard, in November.

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on February 6, 2024. Front row, left to right: President Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook, and Elder D. Todd Christofferson. Back row, left to right: Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares, and Elder Patrick Kearon. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The current acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, President Jeffrey R. Holland, published the new photo in a social media post.

President Holland said, “Without exception, every one of these men has helped me become a better disciple of Jesus Christ.”

He expressed his gratitude for being a part of the quorum and the ongoing Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“The names and faces of those in this quorum change over time, but that which is essential remains: each apostle has accepted the charge ‘to be a special witness of the name of Christ in all the world.’ No sweeter work could ever be given to anyone, nor any finer group of men with which to do it,” he wrote.