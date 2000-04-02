In the News
2 April 2000
7 August 2005
The Aba Nigeria Temple.
The Aba Nigeria Temple was announced April 2, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, 15th President of the Church. This announcement came during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2000 general conference.
Ground was broken for the temple on Feb. 23, 2002. Elder H. Bruce Stucki of the Seventy and president of the Africa West Area presided over the ceremony, which was attended by more than 2,000 people.
An open house was held from June 18 to July 2, 2005. Prior to the public open house, roughly 100 media representatives and 800 government, business, education, religious and tribal leaders were given tours through the new temple. By the conclusion of the open house, roughly 25,095 people had participated in a tour.
A cultural celebration was held on Aug. 6, 2005. Nigerian youth performed traditional dances on the grounds of the Aba Nigeria Temple.
The temple was dedicated Aug. 7, 2005, by President Hinckley. Hundreds of attendees waited up to four hours for the Prophet to arrive at the dedication. They were seen waving handkerchiefs as he drove past them to the temple. A total of 7,415 people attended one of four dedicatory sessions.
72-80 Okpu-Umuobo Road
Aba
Abia State
Nigeria
(234) 80-3903-4810
At the time of its dedication, the Aba temple served Latter-day Saints in Nigeria and Cameroon.
It was dedicated in the same month as the Newport Beach California Temple, which was dedicated Aug. 28, 2005.
In June 2009, the Aba Nigeria Temple was closed indefinitely due to a sudden increase in violence and crimes in the area. The closure was to allow greater safety to Latter-day Saints who travel to and serve in the temple. It was reopened in 2011.