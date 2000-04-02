Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Aba Nigeria Temple

Announced

2 April 2000

Dedicated

7 August 2005

121st temple dedicated
The Aba Nigeria Temple.

The Aba Nigeria Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Aba Nigeria Temple

Many local Latter-day Saints who attended the open house of the Aba Nigeria Temple from June 18 to July 2, 2005, were seen with tears of joy in their eyes.

Clement Nwafor, the deputy governor of Abia State, said, “This is the Restoration. This temple will be one of the greatest blessings in Nigeria. It is going to lift our spiritual life in Aba. I am grateful for President Gordon B. Hinckley. I believe the Church is true and that Gordon B. Hinckley is a Prophet.”

A local Latter-day Saint expressed their joy for the new temple: “I am so glad God led me to this Church. I thank Him for letting me see this kind of building in my lifetime. I felt such Spirit that I am overwhelmed.”

Emeka Ubani, part of the Nigeria Civil Service, said, “I came [to the open house] to honor an invitation extended to me by a friend, who is a member of your Church. This place was completely beyond my imagination. I was almost tensed up with emotion. I have never felt this way before. If human beings can erect this type of place, what will heaven look like?”

Church President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the Aba Nigeria Temple on Aug. 7, 2005. A total of 7,415 Saints attended one of the event’s four dedicatory sessions.

“I have confidence that the presence of this temple will become a great blessing to the people of Nigeria,” the Prophet said in a news conference the day before the dedication. He said the temple “speaks of goodness and virtue and truth and lifts the eyes of people toward God. I think that they cannot have that kind of experience without becoming better. A whole nation will be strengthened.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Almighty Father, to whom we bow with reverence and love, hear our prayer of dedication on this historic day. We are gathered together in a solemn assembly. Our hearts are filled with thanksgiving for this day when Thy holy house is completed.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Aba Nigeria Temple here.

Timeline of the Aba Nigeria Temple

April
02
2000
Announced

The Aba Nigeria Temple was announced April 2, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, 15th President of the Church. This announcement came during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2000 general conference.

February
23
2002
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the temple on Feb. 23, 2002. Elder H. Bruce Stucki of the Seventy and president of the Africa West Area presided over the ceremony, which was attended by more than 2,000 people.

June
18
2005
Open house

An open house was held from June 18 to July 2, 2005. Prior to the public open house, roughly 100 media representatives and 800 government, business, education, religious and tribal leaders were given tours through the new temple. By the conclusion of the open house, roughly 25,095 people had participated in a tour.

August
06
2005
Cultural celebration

A cultural celebration was held on Aug. 6, 2005. Nigerian youth performed traditional dances on the grounds of the Aba Nigeria Temple.

August
07
2005
Dedication

The temple was dedicated Aug. 7, 2005, by President Hinckley. Hundreds of attendees waited up to four hours for the Prophet to arrive at the dedication. They were seen waving handkerchiefs as he drove past them to the temple. A total of 7,415 people attended one of four dedicatory sessions.

On April 2, 2000, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced Nigeria’s first temple. Two years later, Elder H. Bruce Stucki presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Aba Nigeria Temple on Feb. 23, 2002. An open house was held from June 18 to July 2, 2005. President Hinckley dedicated the temple Aug. 7, 2005.

Architecture and Design of the Aba Nigeria Temple

The Aba temple was built at approximately 11,500 square feet. The exterior features Namibian granite from South Africa. The 6.3-acre temple grounds are designed with indigenous trees, shrubs and flowers.

The interior features a type of African hardwood called Makore — a wood similar to mahogany. Furniture placed in the temple is made of Akala, a type of light-colored wood decorated with gold leafing.

“Colors used in this temple are more vivid because African fabrics are more colorful,” said designer Bengt Erlandsson. “Much thought and planning went into these designs.” Erlandsson spent several months in Africa studying African fabrics in order to receive inspiration for the temple’s interior.

The carpet features custom designs and was sculpted by hand. The floor tile and windows throughout the temple also include African-inspired images.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 April 2000

Dedicated

7 August 2005

Dedicated by

President Gordon B. Hinckley

Current President and Matron

Adesina J. Olukanni & Folashade Olukanni

Location

72-80 Okpu-Umuobo Road

Aba

Abia State

Nigeria

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(234) 80-3903-4810

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Nigeria and the third in Africa.

Fact #2

At the time of its dedication, the Aba temple served Latter-day Saints in Nigeria and Cameroon.

Fact #3

It was dedicated in the same month as the Newport Beach California Temple, which was dedicated Aug. 28, 2005.

Fact #4

In June 2009, the Aba Nigeria Temple was closed indefinitely due to a sudden increase in violence and crimes in the area. The closure was to allow greater safety to Latter-day Saints who travel to and serve in the temple. It was reopened in 2011.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Nigeria and the third in Africa.

Fact #2

At the time of its dedication, the Aba temple served Latter-day Saints in Nigeria and Cameroon.

Fact #3

It was dedicated in the same month as the Newport Beach California Temple, which was dedicated Aug. 28, 2005.

Fact #4

In June 2009, the Aba Nigeria Temple was closed indefinitely due to a sudden increase in violence and crimes in the area. The closure was to allow greater safety to Latter-day Saints who travel to and serve in the temple. It was reopened in 2011.