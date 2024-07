Groundbreaking of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple

The groundbreaking of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple was presided over by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Nov. 8, 2018. Elder Andersen dedicated the site with a prayer in French, the official language of Ivory Coast. Elder Andersen’s wife, Sister Kathy Andersen , also spoke to the congregation in French."Today is a sacred day, a holy day, a day that will long be remembered in the records kept in heaven and by the Saints of God here in the Ivory Coast," said Elder Andersen at the event . "... The building of this temple means that the restored kingdom of God will be established here in Abidjan and throughout the Ivory Coast until the Savior returns to the earth, and that there will be covenant people here to receive Him when He returns."