Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple

5 April 2015
8 November 2018
President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on April 5, 2015, during April 2015 general conference.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 8, 2018, with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding.
Ilot 118 Riviera
Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Africa
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple built in the country of Ivory Coast and the seventh temple built on the continent of Africa.
After Elder Andersen and other adults broke ground on this house of the Lord, a group of Primary children was invited to hold the ceremonial golden shovels and help break ground.
On the same day the Abidjan temple was announced, Elder Neil L. Andersen spoke in general conference about pioneer couples who brought the gospel to Ivory Coast. Three years later, when Elder Andersen presided over the Abidjan temple’s groundbreaking, he talked again about the influence these couples had.
