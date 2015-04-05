Menu
Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple

Announced

5 April 2015

Groundbreaking

8 November 2018

Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple under construction
Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple

The groundbreaking of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple was presided over by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Nov. 8, 2018. Elder Andersen dedicated the site with a prayer in French, the official language of Ivory Coast. Elder Andersen’s wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, also spoke to the congregation in French.

"Today is a sacred day, a holy day, a day that will long be remembered in the records kept in heaven and by the Saints of God here in the Ivory Coast," said Elder Andersen at the event. "... The building of this temple means that the restored kingdom of God will be established here in Abidjan and throughout the Ivory Coast until the Savior returns to the earth, and that there will be covenant people here to receive Him when He returns."

Timeline of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple

April
05
2015
Announced

President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on April 5, 2015, during April 2015 general conference.

November
08
2018
Groundbreaking

The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 8, 2018, with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding.

The Abidjan temple was announced April 5, 2015, by President Thomas S. Monson. The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Nov. 8, 2018, and presided over by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Architecture and Design of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple

Plans and renderings of the Abidjan temple call for a one-story rectangular building. Above the front of the building is a central spire with a rectangular base. Shrubs, trees and red flowers grow around the temple grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple

Elder Neil L. Andersen and other Latter-day Saint and political leaders holding gold shovels and breaking ground on the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple site.
Elder Neil L. Andersen and Primary children holding golden shovels and breaking ground on the Abidjan temple site.
A row of Latter-day Saint sisters holding ceremonial golden shovels and breaking ground on the Abidjan temple site.
Missionaries sitting on the grass next to the groundbreaking site of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple.

Quick Facts

Announced

5 April 2015

Groundbreaking

8 November 2018

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Neil L. Andersen

Current President and Matron

Rex Jay Allen & Nancy Ann Newey Allen

Location

Ilot 118 Riviera
Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Africa

Appointments

Additional Facts

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple built in the country of Ivory Coast and the seventh temple built on the continent of Africa.

After Elder Andersen and other adults broke ground on this house of the Lord, a group of Primary children was invited to hold the ceremonial golden shovels and help break ground.

Fact #3

On the same day the Abidjan temple was announced, Elder Neil L. Andersen spoke in general conference about pioneer couples who brought the gospel to Ivory Coast. Three years later, when Elder Andersen presided over the Abidjan temple’s groundbreaking, he talked again about the influence these couples had.

